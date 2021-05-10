West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2021: 43 Ministers sworn in, Check Complete list
West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2021: A total of 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet including veteran political leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Aroop Biswas, Moloy Ghatak, Amit Mitra and Partha Chatterjee.
West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2021: A total of 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan on May 10, 2021. All the ministers were administered the oath of the office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Banerjee will hold the first cabinet meeting later today. Some of the ministers sworn in today include veteran political leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Aroop Biswas, Moloy Ghatak, Jyoti Priya Mallick,Firhad Hakim, Javed Ahmed Khan, Partha Chatterjee and Dr Shashi Panja, Azzruzaman, Birbaha Hansda, Srikant Mahato and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary. Former finance minister Amit Mitra was sworn in through video conferencing.
TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as West Bengal's Chief Minister for the third time on May 5, 2021 after her party registered a landslide win in the West Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021 with 213 seats out of the total 292 Assembly constituencies that went to polls.
The elections for two seats in Murshidabad were postponed due to the death of the candidates due to COVID-19.
Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
West Bengal Cabinet Ministers 2021: Full List
Cabinet Ministers
1. Subrata Mukherjee
2. Partha Chatterjee
3. Amit Mitra
4. Sadhan Pande
5. Jyoti Priya Mallick
6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
9. Moloy Ghatak
10. Aroop Biswas
11. Ujjal Biswas
12. Arup Roy
13. Rathin Ghosh
14. Firhad Hakim
15. Chandranath Sinha
16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
17. Bratya Basu
18. Pulak Roy
19. Dr. Shashi Panja
20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
21. Biplab Mitra
22 Javed Ahmed Khan
23. Swapan Debnath
24 Siddhiqullah Choudhary
Ministers-of State (Independent Charge)
1. Becharam Manna
2. Subrata Saha
3. Humayun Kabir
4. Akhil Giri
5. Chandrima Bhattacharya
6. Ratna De Nag
7. Sandhyarani Tudu
8. Bulu Chik Baraik
9. Sujit Bose
10. Indranil Sen
Ministers-of-State
1. Dilip Mondal
2. Akhruzzaman
3. Seuli Saha
4. Srikant Mahato
5. Yeasmin Sabina
6. Birbaha Hansda
7. Jyotsna Mandi
8. Adhikary Paresh Chandra
9. Manoj Tiwari
