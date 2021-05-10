West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2021: 43 Ministers sworn in, Check Complete list

West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2021: A total of 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan on May 10, 2021. All the ministers were administered the oath of the office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee will hold the first cabinet meeting later today. Some of the ministers sworn in today include veteran political leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Aroop Biswas, Moloy Ghatak, Jyoti Priya Mallick,Firhad Hakim, Javed Ahmed Khan, Partha Chatterjee and Dr Shashi Panja, Azzruzaman, Birbaha Hansda, Srikant Mahato and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary. Former finance minister Amit Mitra was sworn in through video conferencing.

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as West Bengal's Chief Minister for the third time on May 5, 2021 after her party registered a landslide win in the West Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021 with 213 seats out of the total 292 Assembly constituencies that went to polls.

The elections for two seats in Murshidabad were postponed due to the death of the candidates due to COVID-19.

Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

West Bengal Cabinet Ministers 2021: Full List

Cabinet Ministers

1. Subrata Mukherjee

2. Partha Chatterjee

3. Amit Mitra

4. Sadhan Pande

5. Jyoti Priya Mallick

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra

7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia

8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

9. Moloy Ghatak

10. Aroop Biswas

11. Ujjal Biswas

12. Arup Roy

13. Rathin Ghosh

14. Firhad Hakim

15. Chandranath Sinha

16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

17. Bratya Basu

18. Pulak Roy

19. Dr. Shashi Panja

20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani

21. Biplab Mitra

22 Javed Ahmed Khan

23. Swapan Debnath

24 Siddhiqullah Choudhary

Ministers-of State (Independent Charge)

1. Becharam Manna

2. Subrata Saha

3. Humayun Kabir

4. Akhil Giri

5. Chandrima Bhattacharya

6. Ratna De Nag

7. Sandhyarani Tudu

8. Bulu Chik Baraik

9. Sujit Bose

10. Indranil Sen

Ministers-of-State

1. Dilip Mondal

2. Akhruzzaman

3. Seuli Saha

4. Srikant Mahato

5. Yeasmin Sabina

6. Birbaha Hansda

7. Jyotsna Mandi

8. Adhikary Paresh Chandra

9. Manoj Tiwari