West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nandigram, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge- Key Constituencies WB Assembly Election Results

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Key Constituencies: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the State Assembly Elections 2021 from Nandigram. She left her Bhabanipur constituency to take on BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, a Trinamool Bastion. This paves way for a major face-off with Suvendu Adhikari even going to the extent of pledging that he would quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

The CM’s current assembly seat will see a triangular contest between TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh and Shadab Khan of Congress. The West Bengal Elections 2021 were held in eight phases with the last phase culminating on April 29, 2021.

The exit polls have predicted the battle for Bengal to be extremely close between BJP and TMC. If TMC wins, Mamata Banerjee will return as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time, if BJP wins this would be their first government in the state.

Following are the Key Constituencies that will be the main battlegrounds for both the parties:

Nandigram constituency: Mamata Banerjee’s new battle turf will definitely be a seat to watch out for as she is up against turncoat MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is now contesting from the BJP. The CPI(M) has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee from the seat. While the seat is a Trinamool bastion, the Adhikari family have a major sway in the district. Suvendu Adhikari along with several other TMC MLAs had switched to the BJP due to rising influence of Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Bhabanipur constituency: West Bengal CM’s old seat is also one of the most high-profile constituencies of the state. Mamata Banerjee had won from this seat in 2011, breaching the Left bastion. She has now fielded Sovandeb Chattopadhyay against BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh and Shadab Khan of Congress.

Tollygunge constituency: The seat will witness another major clash between Union Minister Babul Supriyo and sitting 3-time TMC MLA Aroop Biswas. The CPI(M) has fielded Debdut Ghosh from the seat.

Purulia constituency: The seat will witness a three-way fight between BJP’s Sudip Mukherjee, Congress’ Partha Pratim Banerjee (Cong) and TMC’s Sujoy Banerjee. The seat has been held by both Congress and TMC. In 2016, the Congress candidate had win with a slim margin.

Kamarhati constituency: The constituency is important because TMC heavyweight Madan Mitra is contesting from here. However, he had lost the seat to CPI(M)’s Manash Mukherjee in 2016 Elections by a narrow margin. This time he is up against BJP's Anindya Banerjee and CPI(M)'s Sayandeep Mitra.