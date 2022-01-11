PM Modi Security breach: SC to set up panel to probe PM security in Punjab; Know what happened in 5 Points

PM security breach what happened: Supreme Court of India on January 10, 2022, agreed to set up an independent committee which will be headed by a former Supreme Court Judge to probe PM Modi security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week.

The decision came days after an alleged ‘security breach’ that resulted in PM Modi’s convoy getting stalled for over 20 minutes on Punjab flyover. Prime Minister was visiting the poll-bound state to inaugurate a number of developmental projects.

Supreme Court agrees to set up an independent committee, to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week. pic.twitter.com/VOGKJrMEmS — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

A Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana also indicated that the ongoing inquiries by both the Central and Punjab Government must be stopped for the time being.

The apex court added that the newly formed independent committee will submit a report within a specified time after carefully examining the security arrangements records which are already seized by the Haryana High Court and the Registrar General of Punjab, as per its order on January 7.

Supreme Court asks both Centre and Punjab govt not to go ahead with their inquires in the matter. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

What happened to PM Modi security in Punjab?

On January 5, 2022, PM Modi’s convoy was allegedly stopped by the protesting farmers as he was en route to a rally in Ferozepur, Punjab. After Prime Minister was struck because of an unscheduled stop on a highway for nearly 20 minutes, he decided to turn back and left the poll-bound state without attending any event.

The event had led to a conflict between the BJP and the ruling Congress Party in Punjab with the former accusing the Punjab Police and Administration of being negligent regarding PM Modi’s security arrangements.

Prime Minister Modi had also met the President of India Ram Nath Kovind who raised concern about PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab.

PM security breach what happened: Know in 5 Points 1. As PM Modi’s convoy was stalled for more than 20 minutes on the Punjab flyover leading to a major security breach, a petition was filed which sought the preservation of the evidence on security arrangements by Punjab Police. It also demanded action against the officials of the Punjab Government who were responsible for the alleged lapse. 2. Responding to the plea, the Chief Justice of India Ramana directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to seize the records pertaining to security arrangements by Punjab Government, its Police, and Central Agencies. 3. The bench also directed the Central Government and the counsel representing Punjab Govt to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapse that took place during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab and to hold till January 10, when the court will hear the next plea. 4. The Supreme Court bench which also included Hima Kohli and Surya Kant further directed the Government of Punjab, police authorities, and other central and state agencies to provide the relevant records immediately to registrar generals. 5. Supreme Court in hearing on January 10, 2022, announced to set up an independent committee to probe PM Modi Security breach in Punjab and asked both the Central and Punjab State Government to stop their independent inquiries. The committee will submit its report after examining security arrangement records.

PM Security in Punjab: Background

Prime Minister Modi was visiting poll-bound Punjab on January 5, 2022, to attend a number of events as well as a rally in Ferozepur.

The Prime Minister was supposed to fly from Bhatinda to Ferozepur, however, due to bad weather, he decided to reach Ferozepur by road. En route to Hussainiwala Memorial where PM Modi set to make an appearance, his convoy was stopped at a flyover because of protestors holding a dharna ahead.

Reportedly, the protestors were just 8-10 km from where PM Modi’s convoy was trapped. He remained stuck for about 20 minutes on the flyover before deciding to turn back to Bhatinda airport canceling all the scheduled events in Punjab.