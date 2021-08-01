e-RUPI: PM Modi to launch digital payment solution on August 2nd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI on August 2, 2021 through video conferencing. It is a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution.

The electronic voucher aims to take forward PM Modi's vision of good governance and creating a digital India.

What is e-RUPI? e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which can be sent on the mobile of the beneficiaries. It is a seamless one-time payment mechanism.

Benefits of e-RUPI

•The users of e-RUPI can redeem the electronic voucher without using a card, internet banking or digital payments app at the service provider.

•e-RUPI will connect sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

•The voucher will ensure that the payment is made to the service provider only after the transaction is completed.

•Being pre-paid, it assures timely payment to the service provide without the requirement of any intermediary.

•e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative as it will ensure leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

•It will also be useful for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under various Mother and Child welfare schemes and TB eradication programmes and drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Background

e-RUPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform. It has been developed in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority.

The electronic voucher will also benefit the private sector, as they can use them as a part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.