What will Elon Musk do with Twitter? Know his proposed plan to transform Microblogging platform

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. This was confirmed by Twitter on April 25, 2022. The deal is expected to take some time to complete. Elon Musk has already started planning on what he wants to do with the microblogging platform.

Musk tweeted saying that he wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans. He stated that he looks forward to working with the company and community of users to unlock Twitter's tremendous potential.

Musk also stressed on free speech in his tweet saying, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. "

He indicated his intention of transforming Twitter into a platform where everyone can debate and express their opinion without fearing censorship or blocking. He had expressed earlier that Twitter is not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Musk challenged his worst critics to remain on Twitter, stating that is what free speech means.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

What will Elon Musk do with Twitter: Know his proposed plan in 5 points

1. Elon Musk plans to turn Twitter into a digital town square where users are free to express their opinion without the fear of being censored. He proposes to make Twitter a place where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

2. He also wants to make Twitter better than ever with the introduction of new user-friendly features.

3. He will also make algorithms open source to increase trust and transparency in the community. This means that users will be able to see how Twitter handles the content generated by its users and distributes it other users.

4. Musk also plans to defeat millions of bot accounts on Twitter by using advanced AI techniques to identify them.

5. He will also ensure authentication of all human profiles, which means that all real users will have the blue tick of authentication.

What would be the impact of Musk's idea of free speech?

Elon Musk believes that everyone should be able to say what they want without being blocked or censored. However, social media has already been struggling to balance free speech and hate speech in recent years, as too much free speech allows people to spread misinformation and also hate and abuse.

Many users are concerned that this will make Twitter a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something that the platform has worked hard against in recent years. Musk though did clarify previously that by free speech he meant everything that was legal. Twitter will still have to conform and abide by the laws of the country it operates in.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey supported Musk's plans for Twitter through a series of tweets that read, "Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart." He added saying that he is happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation.

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Permanent ban on Donald Trump to be lifted?

Elon Musk had expressed that he will be very reluctant to delete things and be cautious about the permanent bans. This means that Musk may lift the permanent bans imposed on certain users including former US President Donald Trump.

However, Donald Trump has reportedly said that he doesn’t plan to return to Twitter even if Elon Musk lifts the lifetime ban imposed on him by the social media platform.

Musk-Twitter Deal The deal to buy Twitter was cemented roughly two weeks after Elon Musk revealed that he had a 9 percent stake in the platform. Musk had informed last week that he had lined up around $46.5 billion to buy Twitter, increasing pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. The deal was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter and it is expected to be completed before the end of 2022. The deal is pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.

