WHO gives emergency use authorization to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organisation on April 30, 2021, granted the emergency use authorization to Moderna Coronavirus vaccine. The global body listed the vaccine for emergency use, adding another shot to its arsenal in the fight against the pandemic.

The shots from the Moderna vaccine have joined the shots from AstraZeneca-SK Bio, Janssen, Pfizer-BioNTech, Serum Institute of India on the World Health Organisation’s list of emergency use vaccines.

With this, the Moderna vaccine (mRNA 1273) has become the fifth vaccine to receive the emergency use validation from WHO.

Moderna vaccine is developed by the US company Moderna, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Key details:

• The experts of the World Health Organisation have recommended using the vaccine for patients over the age of 18 years.

• As per the WHO estimates, the drug is mRNA-based and it has an efficacy of 94.1%.

• Moderna vaccine can be stored between -25oC and -15oC, but the vaccine can also be stored up to 30 days at temperatures between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

Moderna vaccine to be a part of COVAX:

The addition of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the emergency use listing of the World Health Organisation is a prerequisite for it to be a part of COVAX.

COVAX is a global program to distribute the shots of the Coronavirus vaccine to low-income countries. The program also allows the nations to expedite their own regulatory approval to administer and import the Coronavirus vaccine.

Approval to Moderna vaccine by EU and the US:

The Moderna vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the United States in December 2020. The European Union also gave its approval to the vaccine shortly after the US in January 2021.

The authorization of the vaccine by the global health body has come as the global community works to increase its COVID vaccinations to curb the pandemic over a year after it broke in China.

Similar approvals from WHO for China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are also expected in the coming days and weeks.