Who is Nikhat Zareen? Meet India’s gold medal winner at the World Boxing Championship

Nikhat Zareen wins World Boxing Championship: India’s Women Boxing fraternity added another feather to its cap with Nikhat Zareen winning the Gold Medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship. Nikhat who hails from Telangana, put on a stunning performance to beat Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in then final match held at Istanbul. With this achievement, Nikhat Zareen joined the league of 5 iconic Women Boxers, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC, who have won Gold at the World Championship so far. Apart from Zareen, two other Indian Boxers Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) secured 3rd place winning Bronze medal in the championship this year.

Who is Nikhat Zareen?

The 25-year-old Zareen is a well-known face in the women’s boxing fraternity. Earlier, she had won the junior youth world champion proving her mettle to compete against the best of the best in the world. Today again, she exhibited excellence in the ring outsmarting Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final.

In the final match, Zareen dominated her opponent in the first round by using technical acumen and landing more punches than the Thai Boxer. Thai Boxer Jitpong came back strongly to clinch the second round with 3-2 score. But in the final round, Zareen managed to take the fight to her opponent winning 5-0 unanimous decision in her favour. Prior to the final, Zareen also won a 5-0 match against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida

The Journey

Zareen has been on an incredible 12-year journey to the Gold Medal at the World Boxing Championship. She began boxing at the young age of 13 under the mentorship of Shamsamsuddin, who trains boxers on his own in academy at Nizamabad (Telangana). At the young age, her mentor found the spark of brilliance in Zareen’s eyes and decided to train her for the big stage. Her success becomes even more special as she has defied on her way to glory. She hails from a conservative middle-class family, and being the third sister among the four, it was difficult for her to explore sports as an avenue for her career. But backed by her hard work and determination, she managed to fight all odds and script history by winning Gold at Istanbul.

Her Earlier Achievements

In 2010, just in 6 months since starting her training, Zareen won the Gold Medal in the Telangana State Championship. This was followed by a Gold Medal at the Rural Nationals Champtionship held in Punjab.Her big break came in 2011, when she won the World Junior and Youth Championship for girls in Antalaya.

