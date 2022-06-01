Why Turkey has rejected Indian wheat consignment causing concern among Indian traders?

Wheat Export from India 2022: Turkey has denied permission to an Indian Wheat consignment over phytosanitary concerns over the wheat export. The latest move by the Turkish authorities prompted a ship to initiate its return journey on May 29, 2022. The recent development has caused concern among the Indian traders as at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat are due to be exported. As per an update by S&P Global Community Insights, the MV Ince Akdeniz loaded with 56,877 tonnes of durum wheat is now headed back to Kandala port in Gujarat from Turkey.

Why Turkey has rejected wheat consignment from India?

As per the Turkish authorities, the reason behind the cancellation is that the wheat consignment from India was detected with Indian Rubella disease and was rejected by the Turkish Ministry of agriculture and forestry. However, there has been no response from India’s commerce and agriculture ministries.

As per the officials, the presence of Indian rubella plant disease will be a serious concern for any importing nation, however, this is a rare instance in the case of Indian wheat.

Govt announcs relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports. It's been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination®istered into their systems on or prior to 13th May, such consignments would be allowed for export: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Why Indian wheat consignment for Turkey was significant?

In a first, Turkey had placed orders for 50,000 tonnes of wheat import from India joining Egypt. While, the huge consignment was expected to benefit the farmers, it was also expected to further push up wheat prices in India which have already surged up by 15% in the recent weeks. The consignments for Turkey were finalized before India had imposed a ban on private wheat exports.

Why India had suspended wheat export?

India had suspended the wheat export after forecasting that the wheat output will fall 3 percent to 106 million tonnes because of a summer, against a previous forecast of 111.32 tonnes made in February 2022.

Wheat Prices has shot up as Indian wheat is in demand in the global markets after exports from Ukraine came to a halt because of the Russian-Ukraine war.

India as a wheat exporter

Although India is not a major exporter of wheat, several countries have been counting on its supplies to make good on a global shortfall because of the Ukraine war. Reportedly, exporters shipped a record 7 million tonne in the year ending March 2022.

India Wheat Export Ban: Why has India banned Wheat Exports? How has it affected Global Wheat Prices?