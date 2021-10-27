World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Theme, History, Significance and reason for observance on October 27

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is observed every year on October 27. Audiovisual Heritage Day aims at raising general awareness among people regarding the need to take urgent measures as well as acknowledging the significance of audiovisual documents. World Day for Audiovisual Heritage brings to notice the priceless heritage of these documents that tells the stories of lives and cultures all over the world.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 will also sensitize people globally to conserve and safeguard valuable audiovisual resources for future generations. With the world, particularly the younger generation, going digital in almost all the significant aspects of life, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage reminds that even though we can move forward, it is important to carry our heritage and make sure it doesn’t get lost.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 Theme

Every year, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is observed all around the world with a unique theme and in 2021, the theme of the Audiovisual Heritage Day is ‘Your Window to the World.’

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 theme signifies that the audiovisual sources provide a window to the world in the form of documentary heritage objects.

🎦Audiovisual archives help preserve🔑moments in history. But they are threatened by:



Obsolete technology

Lack of attention

Chemical decay



Ahead of Wednesday’s #AudioVisualHeritageDay, get ready to remember our past to look into the future! https://t.co/zg1LDR2A8n pic.twitter.com/CT6oJRbUWr — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) October 26, 2021

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage History

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was adopted in 1980 by the 21st General Conference of the recommendation for safeguarding and preservation of moving images.

However, the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was officially declared by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organization) on October 27 in 2005.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 Significance

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage brings to attention the audiovisual archives and how they tell us the stories of people and cultures existing all around the world. These archives represent a priceless heritage which also becomes a source of knowledge as they reflect the social, cultural, and linguistic diversity of the communities.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage encourages the preservation of professionals' work against the range of political, social, technical, financial, and other factors that continuously threatens the safeguarding of audiovisual heritage.