World Tourism Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and impact of COVID-19 on tourism

Tourism Day 2021: World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statues of Organization in 1970 which paved the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Tourism plays a significant role in the world economy and is also one of the major aspects that work towards boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

World Tourism Day also provides an opportunity to look towards tourism as a key factor in knowing different cultures and traditions which helps in building a stronger community on a global level. On World Tourism Day 2021, the different communities around the world can shed light on tourism’s socio-economic, political, and cultural impacts and can also raise awareness about the same. World Tourism Day has particularly more significance in today’s world which promotes polarization and extremism.

27 September is #WorldTourismDay. #WTD2021 highlights #Tourism4InclusiveGrowth because tourism can help in:



✅Reducing poverty

✅Reducing inequalities

✅Promoting gender equality

✅Fostering decent work and economic growth



Learn more via @UNWTOhttps://t.co/v2JFqJyv7b pic.twitter.com/iEoJ0Jcilh — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) September 25, 2021

World Tourism Day Theme 2021

The theme for World Tourism Day 2021 is ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’. It aims at helping people who are associated with the tourism sector. As COVID-19 has had a massive economic and social impact, the restart of tourism will help in bringing benefits that are enjoyed fairly and widely.

World Tourism Day 2021 History

World Tourism Day was first established in September 1979 by the World Tourism Organisation and it officially began in 1980. The date September 27 was chosen to observe World Tourism Day as on this day UNWTO statuses were adopted in 1970.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is a United Nation’s agency which is responsible for the promotion of sustainable and universally acceptable tourism.

World Tourism Day 2021 Significance

World Tourism Day is significant in bringing the international community together. Tourism has a significant role in any country’s economy, particularly when it comes to employment opportunities.

The Secretary-General of UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili said in his official message, “By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that as tourism grows, the benefits that come will be felt at every level of our broad and diverse sector, from the biggest airline to the smallest family business.”

World Tourism Day: How COVID-19 has impacted tourism?

As per the report from the World Tourism Organisation, the impact of Coronavirus on tourism will cost the world economy 4 trillion dollars, and developing will be the most affected ones.

According to the data observed by the UNWTO, the number of international tourist arrivals has declined by 84% between March and December 2020 in comparison with 2019.

However, in order to revive tourism and the direct and indirect form of employment associated with it, the effective vaccine rollout in the international tourism sector holds the key to the successful resumption of global and domestic tourism.