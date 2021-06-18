World's third largest diamond unearthed in Botswana

Debswana Diamond Company on June 1, 2021, found the world’s third-largest diamond in the Jwaneng mine in Botswana, South Africa. Botswana is Africa's largest producer of diamonds.

The stone weighing 1,098 carats was presented to President Mokgweetsi Masisi two weeks later of unearthing it.

As per the preliminary analysis, the stone weighs a little less than the world’s second-largest 1,109-carat Lesedi la Rona diamond that was also found in Botswana in 2015 and the world’s largest 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond found in 1905 in South Africa.

Lynette Armstrong, Debswana Diamond Company's acting Managing Director said that this is the largest diamond to be unearthed by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation.

The stone measuring 73mm long, 52mm wide, and 27mm thick is yet to be named. Minerals Minister Lefoko Moagi on the discovery of the stone said, “It could not have come at a better time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit diamond sales in 2020.”

In 2020, Debswana company witnessed a 29 per cent fall in production to 16.6 million carats and a 30 per cent drop in sales to $2.1 billion due to the pandemic.

Debswana Diamond Company is a joint venture between the global diamond giant De Beers and the government. 80 per cent of the income from the sales of diamonds by Debswana goes to the government through royalties, dividends, and taxes.

The estimation of the stone’s final value is yet to be released. The world’s second-largest 1,109-carat Lesedi la Rona diamond was sold for $53 million.

