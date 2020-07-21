Zoram Mega food park launched in Mizoram, 5,000 jobs to be created

The Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated a mega food park in Mizoram on July 21, 2020 that will benefit around 25,000 farmers and generate around 5,000 job opportunities.

The Minister virtually inaugurated the park in the presence of Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Tel and DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh and other senior Ministers of Mizoram.

Speaking during the inauguration, Badal emphasised that the food processing sector has the potential to generate huge job opportunities for the youth and boost farmers' income and reduce food wastage in the country. She also highlighted that the processing level in India was still only 10 percent as against 80-90 percent in many countries including smaller ones.

Pleased to inaugurate the first #MegaFoodPark in the State of Mizoram - Zoram Mega Food Park. This will benefit farmers, growers, processors & consumers immensely and prove to be a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the North East Region.@MOFPI_GOI pic.twitter.com/D6Jn83dd3I — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 20, 2020

Key Highlights

• The 55-acre Zoram food park is located at Khamrang village in Kolasib District, Mizoram. It is promoted by Zoram Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd.

• It is the first mega food park operationalized in Mizoram. It is expected to provide direct and indirect employment up to 5,000 persons and benefit about 25,000 farmers in the core processing centre (CPC) and primary processing Centre(PPC) catchment areas.

• The Zoram mega food park has been set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore. It is expected to leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore in about 30 food processing units in the park and would eventually lead to an annual turnover of about Rs 450-500 Crores.

Significance The Zoram Mega Food Park is expected to immensely benefit farmers of the north-eastern state, which has an abundance of unique varieties of fruits and vegetables. Further, the modern infrastructure for food processing will benefit the farmers, growers, processors and consumers of Mizoram and adjoining areas immensely. The food park will also give a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the state.

Background

Till now, a total of 88 ministry-supported food processing projects have been sanctioned in the North Eastern Region, among which 41 have been implemented. The projects worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore have been sanctioned with subsidy support of around Rs 520 crore.

According to the Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, when the 88 projects get fully completed, they would create processing and preservation capacity of about 8.66 lakh tonnes to handle agro produce worth Rs 2,166 crore.