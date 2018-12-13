Mizo National Front (MNF) President Zoramthanga would be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Mizoram on December 15, 2018 at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl. The state’s Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan formally invited Zoramthanga on December 12 to form the next government in the state after receiving the signed notification of the result from the Election Commission. Zoramthanga-led MNF had staked claim to form the government on December 11 after his party secured a landslide victory by winning 26 seats in the 40-member Mizoram House. The Governor also dissolved the seventh state legislative assembly during the day to pave the way for the constitution of the eighth assembly. Outgoing Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had submitted his resignation an hour before Zoramthanga had staked the claim. According to officials, it is not clear whether all 12 members of the council of ministers would be sworn-in along with Zoramthanga on December 15.

• MNF Chief Zoramthanga will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Mizoram for the third term. He had earlier served as the state’s chief minister for two consecutive terms from 1998 to 2008.



• The 74-year-old rebel-turned-politician was a former underground leader and a close aide of the legendary MNF leader Laldenga.



• When the Mizo Freedom Movement started in 1966, Zoramthanga had joined the underground movement and moved to the jungle. He was offered the position of a secretary for Run Bung Area, a responsibility he held for three years.



• The MNF President, Laldenga, engaged him as his Secretary, a job that he held for a period of seven years. In 1979, he was given the responsibility of the Vice President.



• When the Mizo National Front formed the government in 1987 under the leadership of Laldenga, he was appointed as the Minister of Finance and Education.



• He was second in command to Laldenga during the secession movement of Mizo National Front and became the successor as party leader in 1990 when Laldenga passed away.



• In 1998 Mizoram state assembly elections, Zoramthanga led MNF to victory and became the 5th Chief Minister of the state. He was re-elected in the 2003 elections.



• However, his party lost the 2008 Assembly elections to the Indian National Congress. Zoramthanga had contested from both North & South Champhai and lost in both constituencies. The MNF faced another heavy defeat in the 2013 elections.