100 Years of Disney: The Story So Far

Every Disney story is unique in its own way, and so is the story of Disney. Walt Disney, an exemplary artist had nothing except $40 in his pockets along with his drawing material and an animated film when he left Kansas City for Hollywood. The year was 1923 and the teenager barely had a clue of moving forward.

Walt Disney came with a loan of over $500. With the support of his brother Roy. He built a camera stand in the garage of their uncle in California. On October 16, 1923, the world saw the birth of Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

The world saw the birth of one of the largest media companies on the globe, which is now known as Disney Company. At present, the company celebrates its 100 years of success. Have a glance at the long and bright journey of Disney.

The journey

It was Walter Elias Disney who gifted Disney to the world. The man was born in Chicago on December 5, 1901 to a Canadian-American construction worker Elias Disney and his wife Flora Call. The man grew up on a farm beside Marceline in Missouri, and Kansas City.

Walter Elias Disney was one among the five siblings. He got inclined to drawing even as a child. The determined child used to sell his sketches to neighbors. The very first sketch of the child was sold when he was only seven years old. He studied cartoon through correspondence. He later took classes at the McKinley High School, Chicago. Having an inclination towards both art and photography, he also pursued the latter.

When the man was only 16 years ago, he took the resolve to join military service during World War I. However, he got rejected as he was too young for the military service. Later he joined the American Red Cross. As a part of its project, he was sent overseas. There, he spent almost a year driving an ambulance.

Post the war, he returned to the Kansas City. It was then that the man started his journey as an advertising cartoonist.

That was when he started a series known as "Laugh-O-grams" along with a pilot film.

The man gained respect and popularity through his cartoons. He then moved to California to start a career as a cinematographer. The success of his short films led the setup of Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

