On October 13, the highly anticipated trailer for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie dropped. The movie, titled "Sam Bahadur," is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a renowned Indian military officer. Known for his exceptional leadership skills and strategic brilliance, Manekshaw played a crucial role in India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Who was Sam Manekshaw?

Sam Manekshaw (April 3, 1914 – June 27, 2008), also known as Sam Bahadur ("Sam the Brave"), was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. He is widely regarded as the architect of India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

Manekshaw was born in Amritsar, Punjab, British India, on April 3, 1914. He joined the British Indian Army in 1932 and served with distinction during World War II. After the war, he played a key role in the integration of the Indian Army and the Pakistani Army.

In 1969, Manekshaw was appointed as the Chief of the Army Staff. He was responsible for modernising the Indian Army and preparing it for war with Pakistan. In 1971, India went to war with Pakistan to support the Bengali nationalist movement in East Pakistan. Manekshaw led the Indian Army to victory in the war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Manekshaw was a highly respected and decorated soldier. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Military Cross. He was also the first Indian Army officer to be awarded the rank of field marshal.

Manekshaw was known for his courage, strategic brilliance, and sense of humour. He was also a strong advocate for secularism and democracy in India. Manekshaw is a national hero in India. He is remembered for his leadership and his role in India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming movie "Sam Bahadur". The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw and will chronicle his life and career, including his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. It will be released in theatres worldwide on December 1.

Watch Sam Bahadur's trailer here: