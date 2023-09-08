What is the True Story of ‘Mission Raniganj’, the Inspiration for Akshay Kumar’s New Film?

Akshay Kumar is starring in the up-and-coming Hindi survival film, “Mission Raniganj” in the lead role. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will also star Parineeti Chopra and is loosely based on the incident of the Raniganj Coalfields Collapse of 1989 which happened in West Bengal. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the courageous Jaswant Singh Gill who saved many miners after the collapse.

Also Read | What is a Scam 2003 Story? Know All About Abdul Karim Telgi

What is the True Story of Mission Raniganj?

Raniganj Coalmine was discovered by John Sumner and Suetonius Grant Heatly of East India Company in 1774. The mine is located in the Asansol and Durgapur subdivisions of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The license to mine coal there was granted to the two men by Lord Warren Hastings, and hence the coal mining in India began. Regular mining at Raniganj officially began in 1820 under Alexander & Co and for the majority of the 19th and the 20th century, Raniganj was the major coal producer in the country.

Back then, mining was carried out in a haphazard manner. At the time, there were no pillars to support the mine ceilings and walls and all of the coal veins were exhausted to gather as many resources as possible.

On November 13, 1989, the miners triggered a series of blasts to break coal walls. The blast caused the mine structure to shake and a wall in an underground area adjacent to the miners' work site cracked. This crack resulted in water flooding in and caused six miners to lose their lives. Those who were near the lift were pulled up to safety, however, 65 miners got stuck inside. The water level was rising quickly and the mine structure was unstable, which created difficulties in rescuing the trapped miners.

When everyone gave up hope, Yashwant Singh Gill, a young and brave mine engineer from IIT Dhanbad, came to the rescue.

Gill designed a six-foot-high iron capsule with a diameter of 21 inches and dropped it inside by digging a new borehole. He used a 12-tonne crane to lower and lift the capsule and raised each of the 65 miners one by one. The whole rescue operation took Gill 6 hours to complete and was watched by over 2,000 people.

Gill describes an indescribable feeling after the last of the miners were rescued. Every year on November 16, Coal India celebrates Rescue Day to honour Gill and his bravery. For his heroic act, the then President of India, Ramaswamy Venkataraman, awarded him the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles and will be released nationwide on October 6, 2026. It will be captivating to see a real-life hero’s story on the big screen.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read | 9 Movies Inspired By Indian Mythology Everyone Should Watch