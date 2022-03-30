List of Most Valuable Celebrities in India: #1 Virat Kohli, #2 Ranveer Singh, #3 Akshay Kumar - Check complete list

Most Valuable Celebrities in India: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli retained the first position on the list of India's most valued celebrities for the fifth year in a row, with a brand valuation of $185.7 million despite a significant drop from 2020, according to a report by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business.

The report titled, “Digital Acceleration 2.0, underscores the rankings of India’s most powerful celebrities based on their brand values which are derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

The report also recognized the impact of the pandemic on the overall celebrity endorsement space and the ever-evolving Indian media and entertainment industry.

Most Valuable Celebrities in India List

Below we have provided a list of the top 10 celebrities in India with their brand values.

1- Virat Kohli

Former Indian Skipper Virat Kohli topped the charts for the fifth time in a row with a brand value of $185.7 million.

2- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh grabbed the second spot on the list with $185.7 million of brand value. He was previously ranked number three.

3- Akshay Kumar

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar is in the third position with a brand value of $139.6 million.

4- Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt is in the fourth sport. She moved two ranks up this year with a brand value of $68.1 million.

5- MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer and former captain, MS Dhoni, ranked fifth with a brand value of $61.2 million. Dhoni recently stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain.

6- Amitabh Bachchan

79-year-old Big B continues to remain the most sought-after celebrity for endorsements with a brand value of $54.2 million.

7- Deepika Padukone

Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone is the second most valuable women celebrity in India. She ranked seventh on the list with a brand value of $51.6 million.

8- Salman Khan

Bollywood actor and producer Salman Khan is the eighth celebrity on the list with a brand value of $51.6 million. He is the only Khan to make a place on the top ten list.

9- Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s rank plunged by three places on the list with a brand value of $49.3 million.

10- Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan in on number ten on the list with a brand value of $48.5 million.

Read | Top 15 noisiest cities in the world: Check rankings of Moradabad, Kolkata, and Asansol

Most Valuable Celebrities in India List

S.No. Celebrity Field Brand Valuation 1. Virat Kohli Cricketer Rs. 1412 crore 2. Ranveer Singh Actor Rs. 1202 crore 3. Akshay Kumar Actor Rs. 1060 crore 4. Alia Bhatt Actor Rs. 517.3 crore 5. MS Dhoni Cricketer Rs. 464 crore 6. Amitabh Bachchan Actor Rs. 411 crore 7. Deepika Padukone Actor Rs. 392 crore 8. Salman Khan Actor Rs. 392 crore 9. Ayushamann Khurrana Actor Rs. 374 crore 10. Hrithik Roshan Actor Rs. 368 crore

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, said, “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature in the list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year saw some notable changes. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021. We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and PV Sindhu. This significant jump was because of the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021."

Varun Gupta, Head of Asia Pacific, Valuation Advisory Services, said, “Businesses and brands have heavily leveraged social media and other online platforms for brand endorsements this year, too, with below-par weightage to traditional platforms. 2021 also saw the emergence and growth of several startups in the fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business segments that significantly contributed to the overall number of brand endorsements undertaken by the top 20 celebrities. As traditional, as well as upcoming industries, adopted the digital route to continue engaging with their consumers, we observed greater traction in fintech, social media and OTT platforms, and D2C platforms from a celebrity endorsement standpoint."

Also Read | List of richest countries in the world 2022