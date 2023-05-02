Who is Jock Zonfrillo? Birth, Age, Early Life, Family, Wife, Career, Net Worth, Death & More

Jock Zonfrillo, a former chef and judge on the “MasterChef Australia” television show, died on Sunday. The 46-year-old Zonfrillo died on the eve of the cooking show’s new series of Masterchef Australia. Many Celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver and Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget dropped their condolence notes on social media

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023

In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his… pic.twitter.com/Ssa9qOKiFr — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 1, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that I write today to express my deepest condolences on the passing of #JockZonfrillo. His sudden departure from this world has left us all in shock and disbelief. @Zonfrillo 💔 As a fellow chef, I had the privilege of working alongside Jock and getting… pic.twitter.com/ygxgasp7Gi — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) May 1, 2023

Shocked & extremely sad to hear of the passing of @Zonfrillo … He came across as such a warm, talented chef on @masterchefau .. A huge love for food & people. Also one of the kindest judges I’ve seen on TV. 46 is truly no age to go. My prayers to his loved ones🙏🏼 #JockZonfrillo — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 1, 2023

Who is Jock Zonfrillo?

Barry Jock Zonfrillo, also known as Jock Zonfrillo, was a Scottish chef, television host, and restaurateur headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. He established the Orana Foundation and served as a MasterChef Australia judge.

Name Jock Zonfrillo Date of Birth 4 August 1976 Age 46 Years Birth Place Glasgow, Scotland Father’s Name Ivan Mother’s Name Sarah Profession Chef Nationality Scottish, Glasgow Marital Status Married Spouse Lauren Fried Children 04 Television Show Nomad Chef (2014)

Restaurant Revolution (2015)

Chef's Exchange (2016–2017)

MasterChef Australia (2020–2023) Awards Young Scottish Chef of the Year

Basque Culinary World Prize

AGFG Restaurant of the Year Death Date 30 April 2023 Death Reason Not Specified Net Worth $5 Million

Zonfrillo grew up in Ayr after being born in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 4, 1976. His mother, Sarah, was a hairdresser, and his father, Ivan, was a barber. He attended Belmont Academy in Ayr along with his elder sister.

At the age of 13, Zonfrillo took the job of a part-time dishwasher. He dropped school at 15 and began an apprenticeship in the Turnberry Hotel's kitchens. Before going to Australia for a year to serve at Restaurant 41 in Sydney, Zonfrillo first worked for Marco Pierre White. Zonfrillo was awarded as head chef role at The Tresanton Hotel in Cornwall at the very young age of 22. He also founded several restaurants in Adelaide, including Bistro Blackwood, Nonna Mallozzi, Street ADL, and Restaurant Orana.

He was the host of a number of cookery programmes, including Restaurant Revolution, Chef Exchange, and Nomad Chef, which gave viewers a look at the cuisine of some of the world's most remote settlements.

It's probable that his appearance in the immensely famous Australian MasterChef helped him become a household name.

Awards & Recognitions

Year Awards Organisation 1993 Young Scottish Chef of the Year The Federation of Chefs Scotland 2014 South Australian Best New Restaurant and South Australian Restaurant of the Year The Advertiser Food Awards 2015 South Australian Restaurant of the Year The Advertiser Food Awards 2015 Chef Of the Year Restaurant & Catering Awards 2015 Australia's Hot 50 Restaurants The Australian 2016 Australia's Hot 50 Restaurants The Australian 2017 Hottest Chef & Hottest South Australian Restaurant The Australian 2017 Food for Good Award The Good Food Guide 2018 Australian Restaurant of the Year Gourmet Traveller magazine 2018 Australia's Hottest Chef The Australia 2018 Australian Food for Good Award The Good Food Guide 2018 Basque Culinary World Prize Basque Culinary Center 2019 Australian Restaurant of the Year The Good Food Guide

Controversies

Joke Gone Wrong

After setting an apprentice's trousers on fire because the latter was working too slowly, Zonfrillo was fired from his post as head chef at Sydney's Forty One in 2002, according to The Guardian. Also, Martin Krammer, the 18-year-old apprentice was compensated with $75,000 by Chef Jock.

Orana and its Authenticity

The Orana Foundation was established by Zonfrillo in 2016 to conserve the traditional ingredients and culinary methods used by Indigenous Australians. But a newspaper, The Australian expressed concerns over Zonfrillo's oversight of the foundation in August 2020. Later, Zonfrillo filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper in Australia's Federal Court, and it became nationwide news, and a public apology was released both in print and online version.

Bankruptcy & Debts

Restaurant Orana (The Living Room Bar Pty Ltd) and Bistro Blackwood (Blackwood Bistro Pty Ltd) entered voluntary administration on October 5, 2020, with significant unpaid debts totalling around $3.2 million. As a result of Orana's shutdown, Jock reportedly also had to sell his family's property in the Adelaide Hills.

Zonfrillo passed away on April 30, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia, at the age of 46. Although the cause of his death was not immediately known, the police did not view it as suspicious and are currently writing a report for the coroner.