Who is Jock Zonfrillo? Birth, Age, Early Life, Family, Wife, Career, Net Worth, Death & More

Jock Zonfrillo, a former chef and judge on Masterchef Australia took his last breath on Sunday. Read this article to know more about his life, successes, achievements and more.
Do you know about Jock Zonfrillo?
Do you know about Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo, a former chef and judge on the “MasterChef Australia” television show, died on Sunday. The 46-year-old Zonfrillo died on the eve of the cooking show’s new series of Masterchef Australia. Many Celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver and Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget dropped their condolence notes on social media

Who is Jock Zonfrillo?

Barry Jock Zonfrillo, also known as Jock Zonfrillo, was a Scottish chef, television host, and restaurateur headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. He established the Orana Foundation and served as a MasterChef Australia judge.

 

Name

Jock Zonfrillo

Date of Birth

4 August 1976

Age

46 Years

Birth Place

Glasgow, Scotland

Father’s Name

Ivan

Mother’s Name

Sarah

Profession

Chef

Nationality

Scottish, Glasgow

Marital Status

Married

Spouse

Lauren Fried

Children

04

Television Show
  • Nomad Chef (2014)
  • Restaurant Revolution (2015)
  • Chef's Exchange (2016–2017)
  • MasterChef Australia (2020–2023)

Awards
  • Young Scottish Chef of the Year
  • Basque Culinary World Prize
  • AGFG Restaurant of the Year

Death Date

30 April 2023

Death Reason

Not Specified

Net Worth

$5 Million

Zonfrillo grew up in Ayr after being born in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 4, 1976. His mother, Sarah, was a hairdresser, and his father, Ivan, was a barber. He attended Belmont Academy in Ayr along with his elder sister.

At the age of 13, Zonfrillo took the job of a  part-time dishwasher. He dropped school at 15 and began an apprenticeship in the Turnberry Hotel's kitchens. Before going to Australia for a year to serve at Restaurant 41 in Sydney, Zonfrillo first worked for Marco Pierre White. Zonfrillo was awarded as head chef role at The Tresanton Hotel in Cornwall at the very young age of 22. He also founded several restaurants in Adelaide, including Bistro Blackwood, Nonna Mallozzi, Street ADL, and Restaurant Orana.

He was the host of a number of cookery programmes, including Restaurant Revolution, Chef Exchange, and Nomad Chef, which gave viewers a look at the cuisine of some of the world's most remote settlements.

It's probable that his appearance in the immensely famous Australian MasterChef helped him become a household name. 

Who is Alan Rickman, the Harry Potter star being celebrated by Google Doodle today?

Awards & Recognitions

Year

Awards

Organisation

1993

Young Scottish Chef of the Year 

The Federation of Chefs Scotland

2014

South Australian Best New Restaurant and South Australian Restaurant of the Year

The Advertiser Food Awards

2015

South Australian Restaurant of the Year

The Advertiser Food Awards

2015

Chef Of the Year

Restaurant & Catering Awards

2015

Australia's Hot 50 Restaurants

The Australian

2016

Australia's Hot 50 Restaurants

The Australian

2017

Hottest Chef & Hottest South Australian Restaurant

The Australian

2017

Food for Good Award

The Good Food Guide

2018

Australian Restaurant of the Year

Gourmet Traveller magazine

2018

Australia's Hottest Chef

The Australia

2018

Australian Food for Good Award

The Good Food Guide

2018

Basque Culinary World Prize

Basque Culinary Center

2019

Australian Restaurant of the Year

The Good Food Guide

Who is Tucker Carlson? Get to know the renowned former host of Fox News

Controversies

Joke Gone Wrong

After setting an apprentice's trousers on fire because the latter was working too slowly, Zonfrillo was fired from his post as head chef at Sydney's Forty One in 2002, according to The Guardian. Also, Martin Krammer, the 18-year-old apprentice was compensated with $75,000 by Chef Jock. 

Orana and its Authenticity

The Orana Foundation was established by Zonfrillo in 2016 to conserve the traditional ingredients and culinary methods used by Indigenous Australians. But a newspaper, The Australian expressed concerns over Zonfrillo's oversight of the foundation in August 2020. Later, Zonfrillo filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper in Australia's Federal Court, and it became nationwide news, and a public apology was released both in print and online version.

Bankruptcy & Debts

Restaurant Orana (The Living Room Bar Pty Ltd) and Bistro Blackwood (Blackwood Bistro Pty Ltd) entered voluntary administration on October 5, 2020, with significant unpaid debts totalling around $3.2 million. As a result of Orana's shutdown, Jock reportedly also had to sell his family's property in the Adelaide Hills.

Who was Jerry Springer? Let's know the man you saw in Judge Jerry better.

Zonfrillo passed away on April 30, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia, at the age of 46. Although the cause of his death was not immediately known, the police did not view it as suspicious and are currently writing a report for the coroner.

FAQ

What addiction did Jock Zonfrillo have?

In his memoir Last Shot, he mentioned about his addiction to heroin.

Why did Jock close his restaurant?

He closed his restaurant after being in losses.

What happened to Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo, judge on MasterChef Australia, chef and author, has died at the age of 46.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories