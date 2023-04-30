Who is Alan Rickman, the Harry Potter star being celebrated by Google Doodle today?

Google is honouring the legacy of the renowned late English actor Alan Rickman and his contributions to the world of entertainment through its Google Doodle today. This tribute is in commemoration of the 36th anniversary of his Broadway portrayal of Vicomte de Valmont in the acclaimed play, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which is widely regarded as a pivotal moment in Rickman's career, helping to establish him as one of the most cherished actors of his time.

From Professor Snape to Hans Gruber, he nailed every role he took, and left an everlasting mark in films and theatre 🎬

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the great Alan Rickman and his legacy, that will live on ✨ always ✨ pic.twitter.com/OvYlFvrtQY — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 30, 2023

Name an actor who may not always be the main character but always makes the movie they’re in better.



--



Alan Rickman https://t.co/C44MN9dOBd pic.twitter.com/RV1viWT3Oc — Peter (@PeterP_85) April 29, 2023

Early life and career

Alan Sidney Patrick Rickman was a beloved British actor known for his distinctive voice and exceptional talent on both stage and screen. Born on February 21, 1946, in Hammersmith, London, he grew up in a working-class family.

Rickman began his acting career on stage, performing with various theatre companies throughout the UK. He gained recognition for his role as Vicomte de Valmont in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" in 1985. The play transferred to Broadway in 1987, and Rickman earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

In 1988, he made his film debut as Hans Gruber, the villain in the action thriller "Die Hard." The role showcased his exceptional range as an actor, and he quickly became known for playing complex, nuanced characters. He went on to appear in a string of successful films, including "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "Sense and Sensibility," and “An Awfully Big Adventure”.

However, his fame skyrocketed after he played the role of Professor Severus Snape in the mega-successful Harry Potter franchise. The audience loved him and hated his character at the same time. He brought depth and complexity to the character of Snape, which endeared him to millions of fans around the world. His portrayal earned him a BAFTA Award nomination.

Awards

Throughout his career, Rickman received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award, an Online Film Critics Society Award, and a Screen Actor Guild Award, among many others. He rejected the Commander of the Order of the British Empire accolade (the CBE) for unknown reasons. Other prominent figures, like Stephen Hawking and David Bowie, also rejected the CBE.

Legacy

Rickman passed away on January 14, 2016, at the age of 69, from pancreatic cancer. It was unknown to the public that he was terminally ill, and his death came as a great shock to the world. His death was a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy lives on through his unforgettable performances and contributions to the arts.

