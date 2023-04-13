Harry Potter Trivia: Are You a Fan Of The Wizarding World & Harry Potter? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

Harry Potter Quiz: The world is still reeling from the announcement that a new television series based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling fantasy series, Harry Potter, is in the works at HBO Max. Harry Potter was a quintessential part of the present generation, and many of us grew up watching the movies and reading the books.

The Harry Potter series has already inspired many video games, plays, fan clubs, and theme parks. With a new and faithful television adaptation now coming soon, it’s time to step back into the wizarding world. Whether you’re a fan of the films or the books, the charm of Harry Potter is everlasting.

However, you can’t just be called the Potterhead, the official term for a diehard Harry Potter fan, unless you ace the following trivia. There are 10 questions from both the Harry Potter books and the film series. You must answer at least 8 to be declared a Potterhead. Are you ready to find out how big of a Harry Potter fan you are? Let’s go then.

Harry Potter Trivia: 10 Questions

Image Source: Rotten Tomatoes/Warner Bros.

1. What Hogwarts house was Harry Potter initially assigned?

A) Ravenclaw

B) Slytherin

C) Hufflepuff

D) Gryffindor

Answer: B) Slytherin. The sorting hat initially considered putting Harry Potter in the infamous House Slytherin at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, at Harry's insistence, he was sorted into House Gryffindor with friends Ron and Hermione.

2. Where is Harry Potter's home located?

Answer: 4 Privet Drive, Little Winging, Surrey, London.

3. What’s the name of Hermione’s cat?

A) Mrs Norris

B) Scabbers

C) Crookshanks

D) Fluffy

Answer: C) Crookshanks. Scabbers is Ron's pet rat and Mrs Norris is Argus Filch's cat.

4. When is the birthday of the Weasley twins: Fred and George?

Answer: 1 April 1978

5. Which of the following is not an animagus in the Harry Potter series?

A) James Potter

B) Rita Skeeter

C) Minerva McGonagall

D) Nagini

Answer: Nagini. Lord Voldemort's pet snake Nagini used to have a human form but is not an Animagus.

6. What dragon does Harry Potter fly during the Tri-Wizard tournament in Goblet of Fire?

A) Norwegian Ridgeback

B) Hungarian Horntail

C) Romanian Longhorn

Answer: B) Hungarian Horntail

7. Which ghost is a prominent part of the Harry Potter books but doesn't appear in the films?

Answer: Peeves the Poltergeist

8. Which of the following is not related to Serious Black?

A) Bellatrix Lestrange

B) Narcissa Malfoy

C) Arthur Weasley

D) Remus Lupin

Answer: Remus Lupin. Bellatrix Lestrange, Narcissa Malfoy, and Arthur Weasley are all first or second cousins of Sirius Black.

9. What position does Ron Weasley play in Quidditch?

Answer: Keeper.

10. Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy also auditioned for other roles. Which one of the following were they?

A) Harry Potter

B) Ron Weasley

C) Neville Longbottom

D) Seamus Finnigan

Answer: A) and B). Tom Felton auditioned for the role of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley beside Draco Malfoy

So, did you like this fun and informative Harry Potter Quiz? Hopefully, you had a good time reminiscing on nostalgic memories of Harry Potter and also learned some new facts.

If you answered over 8 of the above Harry Potter trivia questions correctly, you have the right to call yourself a Potterhead. For others, stay tuned as we bring you more exciting quizzes in the future.

