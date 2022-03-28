Quiz on Oscar Awards: Check Oscar Awards GK Quiz Questions and Answers Here

Oscar Awards GK Quiz Questions: Many consider the Academy Awards, also known as Oscars, to be the most prestigious and significant awards in the global entertainment industry. It is presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Winners of several categories are awarded a golden statuette as a trophy, commonly known as an Oscar, and the statuette depicts a knight rendered in the Art Deco style. Take the quiz below based on the Oscars.

1. Why is the Academy Award known as the "Oscar"?

A. Bette Davis, the actress claimed that the Oscar name derived from her observation that the backside of the statuette looked like her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson.

B. The name has also been attributed to academy librarian Margaret Herrick, who once said that the statuette looked like her Uncle Oscar.

C. Columnist Sidney Skolsky maintained that he gave the award its nickname.

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The nickname of the Academy Award statuette is Oscar, and it has three possible sources, namely,

1. Bette Davis, the actress claimed that the Oscar name derived from her observation that the backside of the statuette looked like her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson.

2. The name has also been attributed to academy librarian Margaret Herrick, who once said that the statuette looked like her Uncle Oscar.

3. Columnist Sidney Skolsky maintained that he gave the award its nickname.

2. In which of the following years were the first Oscar awards presented?

A. 1920

B. 1923

C. 1929

D. 1933

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1929, the Oscar awards were first presented. The winners of the awards receive a gold-plated statuette known as the Oscar.

3. In 2022, who won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards?

A. Belfast

B. CODA

C. Drive My Car

D. Dune

Ans. B

Explanation: In 2022, at the 94th Academy Awards, CODA won Best Picture, and the producers of the film were Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger.

4. Which of the following won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film in 2022?

A. Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

B. On My Mind

C. The Long Goodbye

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia have won Best Short Film for The Long Goodbye at the Oscars 2022. Last year, Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role as a punk-metal drummer in the film Sound of Metal, and the film was also nominated for Best Picture.

5. Who won the best director at the Oscars in 2022?

A. Kenneth Branagh

B. Paul Thomas Anderson

C. Steven Spielberg

D. Jane Campion

Ans. D

Explanation: Jane Campion earned the best director Academy Award in 2022 for her psychological drama Western "The Power of the Dog." She became the first woman to be nominated twice in the best director category. And, also, the third woman, after Chloe Zhao's win last year for "Nomadland" and Kathryn Bigelow's win for "Hurt Locker" in 2010.

6. Which of the following category awards did Troy Kotsur receive at the Oscars in 2022?

A. Actor in a Supporting Role

B. Actor in a Leading Role

C. Actor in a Negative Role

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Troy Kotsur is an American actor and filmmaker. In 2022, he won Best Supporting Actor in CODA as Frank Rossi for Oscar.

7. Which of the following won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2022?

A. Siân Heder, CODA

B. Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog

C. Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, Dune

D. Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ans. A

Explanation: Siân Heder, CODA is based on the original motion picture screenplay La Famille Bélier written by Victoria Bedos, Thomas Bidegain, Stanislas Carré de Malberg, and Éric Lartigau won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2022.

8. In 2022, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 94th Academy Awards?

A. A. Jessica Chastain

B. Penélope Cruz

C. Olivia Colman

D. Kristen Stewart

Ans. A

Explanation: Jessica Chastain, who played Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

9. Which of the following won the Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film in 2022?

A. The Windshield Wiper

B. Affairs of the Art

C. Bestia

D. Boxballet

Ans. A

Explanation: The Windshield Wiper won this year's Oscar as the Best Animated Short Film. It is a 2021 animated Spanish-American short film that is directed and co-produced by Alberto Mielgo alongside Leo Sanchez.

10. Which of the following songs won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022?

A. "Be Alive" from King Richard

B. "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die

C. "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

D. "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Ans. B

Explanation: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022. Music and lyrics were given by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

