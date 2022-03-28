Oscars 2022: Check full list of Winners and Nominees

Oscars Winners 2022: Check below for the complete list of winners from the Oscars 2022. On March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony returned to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Since the pandemic began, this is the first time that the Oscars have been held in person completely. 12 nominations were earned by the Power of the Dog; 10 with Dune; 7 with Belfast and West Side Story; and 6 nominations were scored by King Richard.

The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. This is the first time that the award ceremony has had multiple hosts. In 2011, Anne Hathaway and James Franco co-hosted the 83rd installment. The Windshield Wiper wins the Oscar in 2022 for Best Animated Short Film. The other films nominated in this category were Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, and Robin Robin.

On December 21, 2022, shortlists of films to compete for nominations in ten categories were announced. On February 8, 2022, the nominations were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Oscars Winners 2022: Complete List of 94th Academy Award Winners and Nominees

Best Picture

"Belfast"

"CODA" - Winner

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard - Winner

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - Winner

Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - Winner

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

The Oscar for Best Directing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sDJjv6DYOf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA - Winner

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - Winner

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Animated Feature Film

"Encanto" - Winner

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan) in Japanese – directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchidouble-dagger - Winner

Flee (Denmark) in Danish – directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Hand of God (Italy) in Italian – directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) in Dzongkha – directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) in Norwegian – directed by Joachim Trier

Best Animated Short Film

"The Windshield Wiper" - Winner

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

Best Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser - Winner

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński

Best Writing Original Screenplay

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh - Winner

Don't Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Writing Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"

Siân Heder, "CODA" - Winner

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Best Documentary Short Subject

"The Queen of Basketball" - Winner

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

"The Long Goodbye" - Winner

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Best Music Original Score

Dune – Hans Zimmer - Winner

Don't Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GIB0NrUtJX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard – Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto – Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast – Music, and lyrics by Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die – Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - Winner

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GviJzb3XZo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Sound

"Dune," Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett — Winner

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy

Best Production Design

"Dune," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos - Winner

"Nightmare Alley," Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog," Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story," Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh - Winner

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Costume Design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan - Winner

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Best Film Editing

Dune – Joe Walker - Winner

Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin

King Richard – Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FE5XZdd3rV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Documentary Feature

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" - Winner

"Writing with Fire"

The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Visual Effects

"Dune," Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer - Winner

"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

"No Time to Die," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

