Oscars 2022: Check full list of Winners and Nominees
Oscars Winners 2022: Check below for the complete list of winners from the Oscars 2022. On March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony returned to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Since the pandemic began, this is the first time that the Oscars have been held in person completely. 12 nominations were earned by the Power of the Dog; 10 with Dune; 7 with Belfast and West Side Story; and 6 nominations were scored by King Richard.
The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. This is the first time that the award ceremony has had multiple hosts. In 2011, Anne Hathaway and James Franco co-hosted the 83rd installment. The Windshield Wiper wins the Oscar in 2022 for Best Animated Short Film. The other films nominated in this category were Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, and Robin Robin.
On December 21, 2022, shortlists of films to compete for nominations in ten categories were announced. On February 8, 2022, the nominations were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
Best Picture
"Belfast"
"CODA" - Winner
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard - Winner
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - Winner
Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"
Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - Winner
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA - Winner
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - Winner
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Animated Feature Film
"Encanto" - Winner
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan) in Japanese – directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchidouble-dagger - Winner
Flee (Denmark) in Danish – directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
The Hand of God (Italy) in Italian – directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) in Dzongkha – directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji
The Worst Person in the World (Norway) in Norwegian – directed by Joachim Trier
Best Animated Short Film
"The Windshield Wiper" - Winner
"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
Best Cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser - Winner
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński
Best Writing Original Screenplay
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh - Winner
Don't Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Writing Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"
Siân Heder, "CODA" - Winner
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
Best Documentary Short Subject
"The Queen of Basketball" - Winner
"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short Film
"The Long Goodbye" - Winner
"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
"The Dress"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"
Best Music Original Score
Dune – Hans Zimmer - Winner
Don't Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard – Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto – Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast – Music, and lyrics by Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die – Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - Winner
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Best Sound
"Dune," Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett — Winner
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri
No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy
Best Production Design
"Dune," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos - Winner
"Nightmare Alley," Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
"The Power of the Dog," Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
"West Side Story," Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh - Winner
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best Costume Design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan - Winner
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Best Film Editing
Dune – Joe Walker - Winner
Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin
King Richard – Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Documentary Feature
"Ascension"
"Attica"
"Flee"
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" - Winner
"Writing with Fire"
Best Visual Effects
"Dune," Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer - Winner
"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
"No Time to Die," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould
"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
