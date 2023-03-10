Oscars 2023: Date, Time, How to Watch 95th Academy Awards and What is India Timing

Oscars 2023: The 2023 Oscars will soon be here! The 95th Academy Awards, which honor the best motion pictures of 2022 from around the world, are scheduled to take place on March 12. And the morning of March 13 will see the Oscars 2023 broadcast in India. Do you know how and when to watch the prestigious 2023 Academy Awards?



When and where to watch the Oscars 2023 live in India?

On March 12 at 8:00 PM ET, Los Angeles will host the 95th Academy Awards. Whereas, it will be accessible via live streaming in India between 6:30 and 7:00 AM on March 13. The ABC Network will be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Hulu Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV with a subscription, in order to watch the Oscars live in 2023.

Indian Cinema at Oscar Nominations

On Tuesday, actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. And fortunately, India received three Academy Award nominations this year. There have been nominations for the Indian documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers in the categories of Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film, respectively. "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's RRR has received a nomination in the Best Original Song category. RRR was not nominated for any additional Oscars, though.

Who will host Oscar 2023?

The late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars after doing so in 2017 and 2018. Also, the Oscars will be hosted by David Niven, Conrad Nagel, Jerry Lewis, and Steve Martin. Among those who have hosted more than three times are Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, and Bob Hope.

On Sunday, March 12, the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood will host the 2023 Oscars. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform live renditions of SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu during the prestigious awards ceremony.

The upbeat dance song is up for an award in the Original Song category, competing against songs like "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The 95th Academy Awards have announced the nominees for the Best Picture category, including some of the most anticipated movies of 2022, including All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

