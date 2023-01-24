Oscar Nominations 2023: Here’s the complete list of Oscar Nominations for 2023!

Every artist working for films ever born dreams of the beautiful Oscar trophy in hand. Winning the Oscar awards is a matter of great prestige and a dream come true for many, but not all are fortunate enough to achieve that.

As the nominations for the Academy Awards have been declared recently, the world is now buzzing over the nominations for Oscar in 2023.

Here’s everything spicy that you need to know about Oscar nominations in 2023!

The present year Oscar season has all your favorite movies as the nominees. Enjoyed Avatar? Well, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Elvis” and “All Quiet on the Western Front”, all three of your most desired movies have made it to the Oscar nomination list for 2023.

Did we forget to mention “Triangle of Sadness”? Who thought tragic-comedy genres would also be appreciated by the Oscars? Yes, the “Triangle of Sadness” too is in the nominations for Oscar 2023. “The Banshees of Inisherin” too fits best in the tragic-comedy genre and has also made it to the nomination list. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has been a film that is so desired that viewers from all over the globe have loved everything in the movie; the movie has been liked everywhere; and the movie made it to the nominations for Oscar 2023, all at once.

“Women Talking” too has gained a lot of attention from viewers and thus, there is no wonder that the film is a part of the nominations list for Oscar 2023.

“The Fabelmans”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Tar” are also there in the Oscar nominations for 2023.

Date and Venue for Oscars 2023!

Calm down, we have all the information you need for you to enjoy the Oscar Awards in 2023. The Oscars 2023 will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, on Sunday, March 12.

Who is the host of Oscars 2023?

Just like in the Oscar awards of 2017 and 2018, Jimmy Kimmel will be seen again as the host of Oscar 2023.

It was in the last year itself that the Oscars brought back the host format. Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer were the hosts then. In the previous two years, the Oscar awards did not have a host.

Here are the Oscar nominations for 2023!

Best Animated Feature Film

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,”

Directors/ Producers: Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Dean Fleischer Camp, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey

“The Sea Beast,”

Directors/ Producers: Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,”

Directors/ Producers: Mark Gustafson, Guillermo del Toro, Alex Bulkley, Gary Ungar

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,”

Directors/ Producers: Mark Swift, Joel Crawford

_________________________________________________________________________________

Best Animated Short Film

“The Flying Sailor,”

Director/ Producer: Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis

“My Year of Dicks,”

Director/ Producer: Pamela Ribon, Sara Gunnarsdóttir

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,”

Director/ Producer: Matthew Freud, Charlie Mackesy

“Ice Merchants,”

Director/ Producer: Bruno Caetano, João Gonzalez

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,”

Director/ Producer: Lachlan Pendragon

_______________________________________________________________________________

Best Live Action Short

“Ivalu”

Directors/ Producers: Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Night Ride,”

Directors/ Producers: Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“An Irish Goodbye,”

Directors/ Producers: Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Le Pupille,”

Directors/ Producers: Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“The Red Suitcase,”

Directors/ Producers: Cyrus Neshvad











________________________________________________________________________________

Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry

Movie: Causeway

Barry Keoghan

Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson

Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch

Movie: The Fabelmans

Ke Huy Quan

Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once

_________________________________________________________________________________

Best Supporting Actress

Hong Chau

Movie: The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis

Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett

Movie: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon

Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu

Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once

_________________________________________________________________________________

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler

Movie: Elvis

Brendan Fraser

Movie: The Whale

Bill Nighy

Movie: Living

Colin Farrell

Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal

Movie: Aftersun

_________________________________________________________________________________

Best Lead Actress

Ana de Armas

Movie: Blonde

Michelle Williams

Movie: The Fabelmans

Cate Blanchett

Movie: Tár”

Andrea Riseborough

Movie: To Lesli

Michelle Yeoh

Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once

_________________________________________________________________________________

Best Original Score

“Babylon,”

By Justin Hurwitz

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,”

By Son Lux

“All Quiet on the Western Front,”

By Volker Bertelmann

“The Banshees of Inisherin,”

By Carter Burwell

“The Fabelmans,”

By John Williams