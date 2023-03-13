Oscars 2023: All You Need To Know About Oscar-Winning Indian Documentary, The Elephant Whisperers

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards have arrived and this year's ceremony is packed with excitement. And India 'The Elephant Whisperers' by Kartiki Gonsalves won the Oscars for the category Best Documentary short.

Whispers turn to roars!

THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS JUST WON AN OSCAR 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZeD0MhzbaL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 13, 2023

It is a heartwarming Indian-American short documentary film that tells the story of a couple who forms an unbreakable bond with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. The documentary also emphasizes the area's stunning natural surroundings, which are located in the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, South India. It explores how tribal people live in harmony with nature. The movie is not only a moving account of an animal and human connection and their ability to live in harmony, but it also provides a window into Indian culture and the country's long history of environmental preservation.

Cast & Crew

Short Film Elephant Whisperers Platform Netflix Release Date 8 December 2022 Duration 39 Minutes Language Tamil, English, Telugu Story Writer Priscilla Gonsalves Director Kartiki Gonsalves Producers Douglas Blush

Kartiki Gonsalves

Guneet Monga

Achin Jain Cinematographers Karan Thapliyal

Krish Makhija

Anand Bansal

Kartiki Gonsalves Editors Sanchari Das Mollick

Douglas Blush Music Sven Faulconer

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves in her directorial debut, the film was produced by Sikhya Entertainment and had its world premiere on 9 November 2022 at DOC NYC Film Festival, one of the most renowned film festivals for documentaries in the United States.

Following its successful premiere, the film was released globally on Netflix on 8 December 2022, allowing viewers from all over the world to experience the touching story of the couple and their beloved elephant. The film has received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike and has been hailed for its beautiful cinematography, moving storyline, and powerful message about the importance of compassion and empathy in India.

The short film also got shortlisted by DOC NYC under the ‘Shorts: Change Maker’ category and was nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards and IDA Documentary Awards.

This year, India is competing for this prestigious award with three highly-coveted nominations. SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR's "Naatu Naatu" is up for Best Original Song, while "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers" are competing in the documentary categories.

While Shaunak Shen’s “All That Breathes” lost to Daniel Roher’s “Navalny” in the Best Documentary category, another Indian documentary won the prestigious award.

The star-studded event is being hosted by none other than Jimmy Kimmel and will feature A-list presenters such as Deepika Padukone, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Riz Ahmed.

READ| Oscar Winners 2023: Full Winner List for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Others