Oscar Winners 2023: Full Winner List for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Others

Oscar Winners 2023: The 95th Edition of the Academy Awards is over, and the name of the winners are announced. Check this article to learn about the winners of categories including Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director, and more.
Oscar Winners 2023 List: Wait Is Over! The Academy Awards, or Oscars, were organized first in the year 1929 has successfully commemorated its 95th edition. Oscars, the world’s oldest entertainment award is considered the most significant and prestigious honor for the American Entertainment Industry. The names of winners in assorted categories include Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, Best Animated Feature Film, and many more are announced. 

Full List of Oscar Winners 2023 

The 95th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood, where the multiverse heroes from Everything Everywhere All at Once, the year's most nominated movie, joined Na'vi aliens, estranged Irish friends, First World War soldiers, a new class of Top Gun graduates, Lydia Tár and the King of Rock and Roll, and other guests. During the ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscar statuettes were given out in all 23 categories. 

You can check the complete list of Academy Award winners 2023 given in the section below.

S.No

Category

Winner 

1.

Best Picture

  

2.

Actor In A Leading Role

  

3.

Actress In A Leading Role

  

4

Actor In A Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan

(Everything Everywhere All at Once)

5.

Actress In A Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis
(Everything Everywhere All at Once)

6.

Animated Feature Film

 Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

7.

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

(James Friend)

8.

Costume Design

  

9.

Directing

  

10.

Documentary (Feature)

Navalny

(Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris)

11.

Documentary (Short Subject)

  

12.

Film Editing

  

13.

International Feature Film

  

14.

Makeup And Hairstyling

  

15.

Music (Original Score)

  

16.

Music (Original Song)

  

17.

Production Design

  
18.

Short Film (Animated)

  
19.

Short Film (Live Action)

'An Irish Goodbye' 

(Tom Berkeley and Ross White)
20.

Visual Effects

  
21.

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  
22.

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  
23.

Sound

  

Oscar Best Picture Winners 2023 

Yet to be announced

Best Actor Oscar 2023 Winners 

Yet to be announced

Best Actress Oscar 2023 Winners

Yet to be announced

Best Director Oscar 2023 Winners

Yet to be announced

Black Male Oscar Award Winners

Yet to be announced

 

Let’s scroll through some tweets to witness the joy of victory:

 

The winners and nominees are presented with a goodie bag containing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Oscar statuettes are a vital element of the awards. These trophies, plated in 24-carat gold, have a manufacturing cost of $400.However, if you believe winners can sell their prizes to increase their bank account balances, you are mistaken. According to Academy regulations, “award recipients shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor authorize it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law unless they first propose to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00.”

FAQ

What do Oscar winners get?

The various category winners are awarded a copy of a golden statuette as a trophy, officially called the "Academy Award of Merit", although more commonly referred to by its nickname, the "Oscar."

Who were the Oscar 2023 Winners last night?

Jamie Lee Curtis, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, and Ke Huy Quan are winners of the Oscars 2023.
