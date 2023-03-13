Oscar Winners 2023: Full Winner List for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Others

Oscar Winners 2023 List: Wait Is Over! The Academy Awards, or Oscars, were organized first in the year 1929 has successfully commemorated its 95th edition. Oscars, the world’s oldest entertainment award is considered the most significant and prestigious honor for the American Entertainment Industry. The names of winners in assorted categories include Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, Best Animated Feature Film, and many more are announced.

Full List of Oscar Winners 2023

The 95th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood, where the multiverse heroes from Everything Everywhere All at Once, the year's most nominated movie, joined Na'vi aliens, estranged Irish friends, First World War soldiers, a new class of Top Gun graduates, Lydia Tár and the King of Rock and Roll, and other guests. During the ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscar statuettes were given out in all 23 categories.

S.No Category Winner 1. Best Picture 2. Actor In A Leading Role 3. Actress In A Leading Role 4 Actor In A Supporting Role Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 5. Actress In A Supporting Role Jamie Lee Curtis

(Everything Everywhere All at Once) 6. Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 7. Cinematography All Quiet On The Western Front (James Friend) 8. Costume Design 9. Directing 10. Documentary (Feature) Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris) 11. Documentary (Short Subject) 12. Film Editing 13. International Feature Film 14. Makeup And Hairstyling 15. Music (Original Score) 16. Music (Original Song) 17. Production Design 18. Short Film (Animated) 19. Short Film (Live Action) 'An Irish Goodbye' (Tom Berkeley and Ross White) 20. Visual Effects 21. Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 22. Writing (Original Screenplay) 23. Sound

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"



Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

The real star of 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,' your Best Animated film of the 95th Oscars, makes an appearance on the carpet. #Oscars95



Photo Credit: @landonnordeman pic.twitter.com/nMiyfXwqRh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

You never forget your first. Congratulations to @jamieleecurtis for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hHdUTNhTQW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

For 95 years, the Oscars have spotlighted your favorite stars. Tonight, join us and @volvocarusa in celebrating the talented professionals behind the camera who help keep everyone safe on set. Stream the Oscars next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BuN2dKq4Me — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser on the champagne carpet at the #Oscars95



Photo Credit: @msayles pic.twitter.com/ci2skXOZ8s — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

The winners and nominees are presented with a goodie bag containing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Oscar statuettes are a vital element of the awards. These trophies, plated in 24-carat gold, have a manufacturing cost of $400.However, if you believe winners can sell their prizes to increase their bank account balances, you are mistaken. According to Academy regulations, “award recipients shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor authorize it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law unless they first propose to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00.”