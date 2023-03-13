Oscars 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser- All You Need to Know About Him

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Oscars 2023 Best Actor Awards: Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor In Leading Role for his exemplary performance in The Whale. Read this article to know more about him, his film career, awards, and more
Oscar 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘The Whale’ over Germany's "All Quiet at the Western Front" and the multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Fraser played a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. "I'm so grateful to you," he said to the crowd on the Dolby Theatre stage as he held his award.

Oscar 2023 Best Actor Winner

The Academy Award for Best Actor is an award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). It is given to an actor who has delivered an outstanding performance in a leading role in a film released that year. The award is traditionally presented by the previous year's Best Actress winner.

The 1st Academy Awards were held in 1929 with Emil Jannings receiving the award for his roles in The Last Command (1928) and The Way of All Flesh (1927), whereas Will Smith won the yesteryear award for his role in King Richard. 

Oscars Winners 2023: Full List of Winner, Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and More.

Other than (winner) the nominations for the Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role Category were as follows:

S.No

Nominee

Film

1.

Austin Butler

Elvis

2.

Colin Farrel

The Banshees of Inisherin

3.

Brendan Fraser (WINNER)

The Whale

4.

Paul Mescal

Aftersun

5.

Bill Nighy

Living

Due to numerous health issues, personal tragedies, and the fallout from an alleged sexual assault by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser's film work slowed from the late 2000s to the mid-2010s. With parts in the Showtime drama The Affair (2016–2017), the FX series Trust (2018), the History miniseries Texas Rising (2015), and the HBO Max–DC Universe series Doom Patrol, he expanded into television (2019–present). Fraser's acting career was revived by roles in important auteur-directed movies like Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (2022) and Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move (2021). For his leading role in the latter, he received nominations for the BAFTA Film Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award, the Academy Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

About Best Actor

Brendan James Fraser, an American and Canadian actor who was born on December 3, 1968, is best known for playing the lead in blockbuster, comedic, and dramatic movies. He received his degree from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990, and his first movie was Dogfight (1991).

Fraser made his acting debut in the 1991 film Dogfight as a Seaman departing for Vietnam. In the comedy Encino Man from 1992, he played a frozen prehistoric caveman who is thawed out in the present. This was his first leading role in a movie. The movie had a modest amount of box office success. He co-starred in School Ties that same year with Matt Damon and Chris O'Donnell, and the rest is history.

List of Brendan Fraser’s Films (1991-2023)

S. No

Year

Film

1.

1991

Dogfight

2.

1992

Encino Man

3.

1992

School Ties

4.

1993

Twenty Bucks

5.

1993

Son in Law

6.

1993

Younger and Younger

7.

1994

With Honors

8

1994

Airheads

9.

1994

In the Army Now

10.

1994

The Scout

11.

1995

The Passion of Darkly Noon

12.

1995

Now and Then

13.

1996

Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy

14.

1996

Mrs. Winterbourne

15.

1996

Glory Daze

16.

1997

The Twilight of the Golds

17.

1997

George of the Jungle

18.

1998

Still Breathing

19.

1998

Gods and Monsters

20.

1999

Blast from the Past

21.

1999

The Mummy

22.

1999

Dudley Do-Right

23.

2000

Bedazzled

24.

2000

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

25.

2001

Monkeybone

26.

2001

The Mummy Returns

27.

2002

The Quiet American

28.

2003

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

29.

2003

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

30.

2004

Crash

31.

2006

Journey to the End of the Night

32.

2006

The Last Time

33.

2007

The Air I Breathe

34.

2008

Journey to the Center of the Earth

35.

2008

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

36.

2008

Inkheart

37.

2009

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

38.

2010

Extraordinary Measures

39.

2010

Furry Vengeance

40.

2012

Stand Off

41.

2013

Escape from Planet Earth

42.

2013

A Case of You

43.

2013

Hair Brained

44.

2013

Pawn Shop Chronicles

45.

2013

Breakout

46.

2013

Gimme Shelter

47.

2014

The Nut Job

48.

2019

The Poison Rose

49.

2019

Line of Descent

50.

2020

The Secret of Karma

51.

2021

No Sudden Move

52.

2022

The Whale

53.

2023

Killers of the Flower Moon (TBA)

54.

2023

Brothers (TBA)

 

