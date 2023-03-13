Oscars 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser- All You Need to Know About Him

Oscar 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘The Whale’ over Germany's "All Quiet at the Western Front" and the multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Fraser played a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. "I'm so grateful to you," he said to the crowd on the Dolby Theatre stage as he held his award.

The Academy Award for Best Actor is an award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). It is given to an actor who has delivered an outstanding performance in a leading role in a film released that year. The award is traditionally presented by the previous year's Best Actress winner.

The 1st Academy Awards were held in 1929 with Emil Jannings receiving the award for his roles in The Last Command (1928) and The Way of All Flesh (1927), whereas Will Smith won the yesteryear award for his role in King Richard.

Other than (winner) the nominations for the Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role Category were as follows:

S.No Nominee Film 1. Austin Butler Elvis 2. Colin Farrel The Banshees of Inisherin 3. Brendan Fraser (WINNER) The Whale 4. Paul Mescal Aftersun 5. Bill Nighy Living

Due to numerous health issues, personal tragedies, and the fallout from an alleged sexual assault by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser's film work slowed from the late 2000s to the mid-2010s. With parts in the Showtime drama The Affair (2016–2017), the FX series Trust (2018), the History miniseries Texas Rising (2015), and the HBO Max–DC Universe series Doom Patrol, he expanded into television (2019–present). Fraser's acting career was revived by roles in important auteur-directed movies like Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (2022) and Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move (2021). For his leading role in the latter, he received nominations for the BAFTA Film Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award, the Academy Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

About Best Actor

Brendan James Fraser, an American and Canadian actor who was born on December 3, 1968, is best known for playing the lead in blockbuster, comedic, and dramatic movies. He received his degree from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990, and his first movie was Dogfight (1991).

Fraser made his acting debut in the 1991 film Dogfight as a Seaman departing for Vietnam. In the comedy Encino Man from 1992, he played a frozen prehistoric caveman who is thawed out in the present. This was his first leading role in a movie. The movie had a modest amount of box office success. He co-starred in School Ties that same year with Matt Damon and Chris O'Donnell, and the rest is history.

List of Brendan Fraser’s Films (1991-2023)

S. No Year Film 1. 1991 Dogfight 2. 1992 Encino Man 3. 1992 School Ties 4. 1993 Twenty Bucks 5. 1993 Son in Law 6. 1993 Younger and Younger 7. 1994 With Honors 8 1994 Airheads 9. 1994 In the Army Now 10. 1994 The Scout 11. 1995 The Passion of Darkly Noon 12. 1995 Now and Then 13. 1996 Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy 14. 1996 Mrs. Winterbourne 15. 1996 Glory Daze 16. 1997 The Twilight of the Golds 17. 1997 George of the Jungle 18. 1998 Still Breathing 19. 1998 Gods and Monsters 20. 1999 Blast from the Past 21. 1999 The Mummy 22. 1999 Dudley Do-Right 23. 2000 Bedazzled 24. 2000 Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists 25. 2001 Monkeybone 26. 2001 The Mummy Returns 27. 2002 The Quiet American 28. 2003 Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star 29. 2003 Looney Tunes: Back in Action 30. 2004 Crash 31. 2006 Journey to the End of the Night 32. 2006 The Last Time 33. 2007 The Air I Breathe 34. 2008 Journey to the Center of the Earth 35. 2008 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 36. 2008 Inkheart 37. 2009 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 38. 2010 Extraordinary Measures 39. 2010 Furry Vengeance 40. 2012 Stand Off 41. 2013 Escape from Planet Earth 42. 2013 A Case of You 43. 2013 Hair Brained 44. 2013 Pawn Shop Chronicles 45. 2013 Breakout 46. 2013 Gimme Shelter 47. 2014 The Nut Job 48. 2019 The Poison Rose 49. 2019 Line of Descent 50. 2020 The Secret of Karma 51. 2021 No Sudden Move 52. 2022 The Whale 53. 2023 Killers of the Flower Moon (TBA) 54. 2023 Brothers (TBA)

