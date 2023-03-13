Oscars 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser- All You Need to Know About Him
Oscar 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘The Whale’ over Germany's "All Quiet at the Western Front" and the multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Fraser played a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. "I'm so grateful to you," he said to the crowd on the Dolby Theatre stage as he held his award.
Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/rWIHrR9BS9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Oscar 2023 Best Actor Winner
The Academy Award for Best Actor is an award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). It is given to an actor who has delivered an outstanding performance in a leading role in a film released that year. The award is traditionally presented by the previous year's Best Actress winner.
The 1st Academy Awards were held in 1929 with Emil Jannings receiving the award for his roles in The Last Command (1928) and The Way of All Flesh (1927), whereas Will Smith won the yesteryear award for his role in King Richard.
Other than (winner) the nominations for the Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role Category were as follows:
|
S.No
|
Nominee
|
Film
|
1.
|
Austin Butler
|
Elvis
|
2.
|
Colin Farrel
|
The Banshees of Inisherin
|
3.
|
Brendan Fraser (WINNER)
|
The Whale
|
4.
|
Paul Mescal
|
Aftersun
|
5.
|
Bill Nighy
|
Living
Due to numerous health issues, personal tragedies, and the fallout from an alleged sexual assault by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser's film work slowed from the late 2000s to the mid-2010s. With parts in the Showtime drama The Affair (2016–2017), the FX series Trust (2018), the History miniseries Texas Rising (2015), and the HBO Max–DC Universe series Doom Patrol, he expanded into television (2019–present). Fraser's acting career was revived by roles in important auteur-directed movies like Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (2022) and Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move (2021). For his leading role in the latter, he received nominations for the BAFTA Film Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award, the Academy Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.
About Best Actor
Brendan James Fraser, an American and Canadian actor who was born on December 3, 1968, is best known for playing the lead in blockbuster, comedic, and dramatic movies. He received his degree from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990, and his first movie was Dogfight (1991).
Fraser made his acting debut in the 1991 film Dogfight as a Seaman departing for Vietnam. In the comedy Encino Man from 1992, he played a frozen prehistoric caveman who is thawed out in the present. This was his first leading role in a movie. The movie had a modest amount of box office success. He co-starred in School Ties that same year with Matt Damon and Chris O'Donnell, and the rest is history.
List of Brendan Fraser’s Films (1991-2023)
|
S. No
|
Year
|
Film
|
1.
|
1991
|
Dogfight
|
2.
|
1992
|
Encino Man
|
3.
|
1992
|
School Ties
|
4.
|
1993
|
Twenty Bucks
|
5.
|
1993
|
Son in Law
|
6.
|
1993
|
Younger and Younger
|
7.
|
1994
|
With Honors
|
8
|
1994
|
Airheads
|
9.
|
1994
|
In the Army Now
|
10.
|
1994
|
The Scout
|
11.
|
1995
|
The Passion of Darkly Noon
|
12.
|
1995
|
Now and Then
|
13.
|
1996
|
Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy
|
14.
|
1996
|
Mrs. Winterbourne
|
15.
|
1996
|
Glory Daze
|
16.
|
1997
|
The Twilight of the Golds
|
17.
|
1997
|
George of the Jungle
|
18.
|
1998
|
Still Breathing
|
19.
|
1998
|
Gods and Monsters
|
20.
|
1999
|
Blast from the Past
|
21.
|
1999
|
The Mummy
|
22.
|
1999
|
Dudley Do-Right
|
23.
|
2000
|
Bedazzled
|
24.
|
2000
|
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists
|
25.
|
2001
|
Monkeybone
|
26.
|
2001
|
The Mummy Returns
|
27.
|
2002
|
The Quiet American
|
28.
|
2003
|
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
|
29.
|
2003
|
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
|
30.
|
2004
|
Crash
|
31.
|
2006
|
Journey to the End of the Night
|
32.
|
2006
|
The Last Time
|
33.
|
2007
|
The Air I Breathe
|
34.
|
2008
|
Journey to the Center of the Earth
|
35.
|
2008
|
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
|
36.
|
2008
|
Inkheart
|
37.
|
2009
|
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
|
38.
|
2010
|
Extraordinary Measures
|
39.
|
2010
|
Furry Vengeance
|
40.
|
2012
|
Stand Off
|
41.
|
2013
|
Escape from Planet Earth
|
42.
|
2013
|
A Case of You
|
43.
|
2013
|
Hair Brained
|
44.
|
2013
|
Pawn Shop Chronicles
|
45.
|
2013
|
Breakout
|
46.
|
2013
|
Gimme Shelter
|
47.
|
2014
|
The Nut Job
|
48.
|
2019
|
The Poison Rose
|
49.
|
2019
|
Line of Descent
|
50.
|
2020
|
The Secret of Karma
|
51.
|
2021
|
No Sudden Move
|
52.
|
2022
|
The Whale
|
53.
|
2023
|
Killers of the Flower Moon (TBA)
|
54.
|
2023
|
Brothers (TBA)
