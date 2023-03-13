Oscars 2023 Best actress: Michelle Yeoh - All You Need to Know About Her

Best Actress Winner of Oscar 2023: Michelle Yeoh has won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards of 2023. Her win marks a significant moment in the history of the Academy Awards, as she became the first Malaysian actress to win the prestigious award.

Yeoh's journey to the Oscars was not an easy one. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model before transitioning to acting. Yeoh's breakthrough came in the Hong Kong action film industry, where she starred in several popular films such as "Police Story 3: Super Cop" and "The Heroic Trio."

Yeoh's first major international breakthrough came in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies," where she played the character of Wai Lin. This led to more significant roles in Hollywood, including her role in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," which earned her critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination.

In 2018, Yeoh starred in the critically acclaimed film "Crazy Rich Asians," which earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Her performance as Eleanor Young, the formidable matriarch of a wealthy Singaporean family, was praised for its depth and nuance.

It was Yeoh's performance in "Crazy Rich Asians" that led to her being nominated for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards. Her nomination was a significant achievement, as it marked the first time a Malaysian actress had been nominated in a major acting category.

On the eve of the Academy Awards 2023, Michelle Yeoh won the Oscars for category Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” In her acceptance speech, Yeoh dedicated her award to her home country of Malaysia, thanking her family, friends, and colleagues for their support.

Yeoh's Oscar win was celebrated by her fans and peers, who praised her for her talent, dedication, and contribution to the entertainment industry. Her win also marked a significant moment in the history of the Academy Awards, as it recognized the talent and contribution of an actress from a region that is often overlooked in the global film industry.

Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win for Best Actress is a testament to her talent, dedication, and contribution to the entertainment industry. Her win is a significant achievement for Malaysia and the region, and it serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and filmmakers around the world.

Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023