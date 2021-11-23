11+ GK Questions and Answers on the eminent Personalities and their contribution

Eminent Personalities and their Contribution: Famous personalities across the world are there who are better known with their nicknames. Several leaders have played a significant role in our history and freedom struggle. Whatever India is today, is due to the contribution of leaders from ages.

There are various great personalities in the world who have done extraordinary service. But people are not aware of these eminent personalities. Here, we are providing questions and answers on eminent personalities with an explanation to know more about them.

1. Which among the following was the first Indian woman who went into space?

A. Kalpana Chawla

B. Sunita Williams

C. Koneru Humpy

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian woman or India-born woman astronaut to go to space.

2. Who was the first Indian to go to space?

A. Vikram Ambalal

B. Ravish Malhotra

C. Rakesh Sharma

D. Nagapathi Bhat

Ans: C

Explanation: Former Indian Air Force Pilot Rakesh Sharma made history by becoming the first Indian to go to space in 1984. He flew aboard Soyuz T-11 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme.

First In India : Female Personalities 1

3. Who among the following was the first man to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen?

A. Junko Tabei

B. Reinhold Messner

C. Duncan Chessell

D. Phu Dorji

Ans: D

Explanation: The first person to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen was Reinhold Messner along with Peter Habeler in 1978. He was also the first climber to ascend all 14 peaks over 8,000 metres above sea level.

4. Who built the Jama Masjid?

A. Jahangir

B. Akbar

C. Imam Bukhari

D. Shah Jahan

Ans: D

Explanation: Jama Masjid of Delhi was constructed in 1650-56 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is the second-largest mosque on the Indian subcontinent and is also an impressive example of Mughal architecture.

First In India : Female Personalities 2

5. Who wrote the Indian National Anthem?

A. Bakim Chandra Chatterji

B. Rabindranath Tagore

C. Swami Vivekanand

D. None of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: In 1911, Rabindranath Tagore authored the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. It was translated into English as 'Morning Song of India' and given a tune on February 28, 1919, during Tagore's brief stay at Madanapalle.

6. Who was the first Indian Scientist to win a Nobel Prize?

A. C.V Raman

B. Amartya Sen

C. Hargobind Khorana

D. Subramanian Chrandrashekar

Ans: A

Explanation: Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or C.V Raman was the first Indian scientist to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him."

First In India : Female Personalities 3

7. Who is the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. CV Raman

C. Mother Theresa

D. Hargobind Khorana

Ans: A

Explanation: Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize in 1913 for his work in Literature.

8. Who was the first Indian woman to win the Miss World Title?

A. Aishwarya Rai

B. Sushmita Sen

C. Reita Faria

D. Diya Mirza

Ans: C

Explanation: Reita Faria is an Indian physician, former model, and the winner of the Miss World 1966 contest. She created history by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss World title.

9. Who was the first President of India?

A. Abdul Kalam

B. Lal Bahadur Shastri

C. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

D. Zakir Hussain

Ans: C

Explanation: Dr. Rajendra Prasad was an Indian politician, lawyer, and journalist. He was the first President of the Republic of India (1950-62). He was also the president of the Indian National Congress (1934, 1939, and 1947).

First In India : Male Personalities 1

10. Who was the first Indian to win the Booker Prize?

A. Dhan Gopal Mukerji

B. Nirad C. Chaudhuri

C. Arundhati Roy

D. Aravind Adiga

Ans: C

Explanation: In 1997, Arundhati Roy won the prestigious Booker Prize for her first novel, The God of Small Things.

11. Which of the following earned the name 'Flying Sikh'?

A. Milkha Singh

B. Lala Lajpat Rai

C. Bhagat Singh

D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Ans. A

Explanation: Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh was born on October 17, 1935, Lyallpur (now Faisalabad), Pakistan, and died due to COVID-19 on June 18, 2021. He became the first Indian male to reach the final of an Olympic athletics event when he placed fourth in the 400-metre race at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

12. Who is Mrs. World 2023?

A. Aliya Syeda

B. Premila Naidu

C.Sargam Koushal

D.Hemangi Soni

Ans. C

Explanation: Koushal beat contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs. World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

13. Who is the richest person on Forbes 2023 list?

A.Elon Musk

B.Jeff Bezos

C.Bernard Arnault & Family

D.Larry Ellison

Ans. C

Explanation: Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault is a French business magnate, investor, and art collector. His family is also considered one of the richest families in the world.

14. Who is the first Licensed Pilot of India?

A.Biju Patnaik

B.Rajiv Gandhi

C.Baijayant Jay Panda

D.J.R.D Tata

Ans. D

Explanation: Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was an Indian pilot, industrialist, entrepreneur, and chairman of the Tata Group. He was born into the Tata family of India and was the son of well-known businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and his wife Suzanne Brière.

Also, Read