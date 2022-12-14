GK Quiz on Spider-man: Find out Facts, History, and More!

After bagging the title of the best-animated feature film, 2018's Spider-Man into the Spider-verse swings back with a sequel and an exciting new name, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!

As the name and the previous movie suggest, the franchise isn't shy to dive into different origins of the Spider-verse.

Find out how much you know of the actual world of your favorite superhero and friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

The iconic comic-book character, Spider-Man, is an original everyman superhero created by Marvel with writer Stan Lee and illustrator Steve Ditko.

Initially started as a filler story for a canceled anthology, Spider featured in Marvel Comics Amazing Fantasy, no. 15 in 1962.

As per the premise, American teenager Peter Parker is a poor sickly orphan who gains superhuman powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

His strengths are speed, and agility along with the ability to cling to walls.

With young readers responding powerfully to Peter Parker the ongoing title and, ultimately, a media empire, featured video games, several animated and one live-action television series, a live-action film franchise, and a Broadway musical.

Take this quiz and know the details about the actual origin of Spider-Man through the facts mentioned here!







Q1. What was the title of Spider-Man’s first story from Marvel Comics in 1962?

a)Amazing Fantasy

b) Ultimate Spider-Man

c)Amazing Spider-Man

d) Avengers



Answer: Amazing Fantasy







Q2. Who was the Marvel publisher that published Spider-Man?

a) Stan Lee

b) Martin Goodman

c) Tim Burton

d) Steven Spielberg



Answer: Martin Goodman







Q3. Spider-Man’s debut led to an ongoing comic series that began with which comic in March 1963?

a) The Human Torch

b) Captain America

c) The Ultimate Spider-Man

d)The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1, no. 1,



Answer: The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1, no. 1,







Q4. The Web of Spider-Man monthly series started in which year?

a) June 1992

b)April 1985

c)December 2000

d) January 2012



Answer: April 1985

Q5. The Spectacular Spider-Man), which debuted in December 1976 ran for how many issues?

a) 263 issues

b)300 issues

c)2000 issues

d) 20 issues



Answer: 263 issues









Q6. The Amazing Spider-Man, vol. 2, no. 36 from December 2001, written and drawn by whom? It dealt with Spider-Man’s reactions to the September 11 attacks and the issue gained national media attention.

a) J. Michael Straczynski, John Romita

b) Todd Mcfarlane, Jim lee

c) Mark Bagley, George Perez

d) John romita jr., Mike deodato



Answer: J. Michael Straczynski, John Romita







Q7. Marvel Universe, the “Ultimate” comic line was launched with the debut of Ultimate Spider-Man in what year?

a) 2000

b) 2005

c)1999

d)2012



Answer: 2000

Q8. The Ultimate Spider-Man ran until 2009 and concluded with Peter’s apparent death. The mantle of Spider-Man was then claimed by whom?

a) Miles Morales

b)Dick Grayson

c) Jason Todd

d) Mary Jane



Answer: Miles Morales

Q9. When did Sony bring Spider-Man to the big screen? It eventually earned more than $800 million worldwide.

a) December 2004

b) January 2012

c) May 2002

d) April 2001

Answer: May 2002





Q10. The Spider-Man film series underwent a “reboot” in 2012 with which movie?

a) The Amazing Spider-Man

b) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

c)Spider-Man 3

d)Avengers: Endgame

Answer: The Amazing Spider-Man





Q11. Spider-Man made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the third act of which movie in 2016?

a) Black Widow

b) Avengers: Endgame

c)Captain America: Civil War

d) Iron Man

Answer: Captain America: Civil War







Q12. Which Spider-Man film won the Academy Award for best-animated feature?

a) Spider-Man 3

b) The Amazing Spider-Man

c)Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Answer: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Film Timeline

In the summer of 2002 in May, Sony brought Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi to the big screen, adored by both fans and critics the film was more than $800 million worldwide and became the Classic Spider-Man film starring Toby Maguire. Later released Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007) proved equally successful.

In 2012 The Spider-Man film series underwent a “reboot” and came The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. It also had a sequel named The Amazing Spider-Man 2 released in 2014.

In 2009 Marvel was purchased by the Walt Disney Company in 2009, and developed its own franchise of superhero films under the name of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” but existing licensing agreements precluded the use of Spider-Man.

In 2015 that impasse was resolved with a unique deal between Disney and Sony that allowed the character to appear in films produced by both studios.

In 2016, Spider-Man made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the third act of Captain America: Civil War with Tom Holland as the new web-slinger superhero, driving the fans crazy with the twist.

In 2017 In Spider-Man: Homecoming Holland gave an impressive performance. Returning to the screen in blockbusters like the blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and sequels like the Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In 2018 The animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released and marked the silver screen debut of Miles Morales. The iconic film was greeted with nearly universal acclaim with slick comic-like visuals, a compelling story, and an engaging hip-hop soundtrack that won over audiences and critics, The film won the Academy Award for the best-animated feature.

