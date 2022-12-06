GK Quiz on Anime: Find out Facts and how much you know!

Anime is a style of animation prevalent in Japanese films and series.

Initially, anime films were aimed at the Japanese market hence they encompassed rich cultural references unique to Japan.

The more than often-seen large eyes of anime characters symbolize the multifaceted “windows to the soul.” in Japan.

Though much of the genre is aimed at children, like shonen, shoujo which literally means "young boys" and "young girls''. While there are a plethora of Japanese genres and anime films marked by adult themes and subject matter like Seinen which is filled with action, science fiction, and warfare, or Josei which aims at girls entering adulthood and consists of stories beyond the schoolyard and many more.

In 1956 Modern anime started and found a place in people's hearts by 1961.

The Mushi Productions by Osamu Tezuka is a major modern figure in the manga. The dense style of Tezuka in the novelistic Japanese comic book style contributed extensively to the aesthetic of anime.

Miyazaki Hayao’s Princess Mononoke was made in 1997 and can be called the modern equivalent of the epic folk adventures once seen in the works of Japanese masters such as Mizoguchi Kenji and Kurosawa Akira.

As soon as the 21st century began, anime blew up and took international popularity by storm when now classic, series like the Pokémon started streaming and children chanted the English dubbed catchphrase "Gotta Catch 'Em All!" everywhere.

And when films like Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2002) became the winner of an Academy Award for the best-animated feature film.

Q1. In which anime series is Ash Ketchum the main character?

a) Eyeshield 21

b) Pokémon

c) Cowboy Bebop

d) Super Dimension Fortress Macross

Ans. Pokémon

Q2. Dragon Ball’ was created by who in 1984?

a) Akira Toriyama

b) Satoshi Tajiri

c) Hirohiko Araki

d) Hayao Miyazaki

Ans. Akira Toriyama

Q3. What is the name of Studio Ghibli’s well-known mascot?

a) Kiki

b) Bakura

c) Ponyo

d) Totoro

Ans. Totoro

Q4. In ‘Sailor Moon’ the anime character Makoto Kino transforms

a) Sailor Mercury

b) Sailor Venus

c) Sailor Jupiter

d) Sailor Mars

Ans. Sailor Jupiter

Q5. In ‘Nurato’, the main character, Naruto Uzumaki, is a host for the powerful Nine-Tales. What creature is the Nine-Tails?

a) Wolf

b) Fox

c) Bear

d) Cat

Ans. Fox

Q6. Yubaba is a witch in which animated film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki?

a) Castle in the Sky

b) Ocean Waves

c) Pom Poko

d) Spirited Away

Ans. Spirited Away

Q7. Which anime series is set in the world of Amestris?

a) Nurato

b) Fullmetal Alchemist

c)Sailor Moon

d) Pokemon

Ans. Fullmetal Alchemist







Q8. In ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, Sophie is transformed into an old woman by a witch. How old is Sophie as an old woman?

a) 75 years old

b) 87 years old

c) 90 years old

d) 101 years old

Ans. 90 years old

Q9. In ‘One Piece’, Monkey D. Luffy originally sets out with the Straw Hat Pirates to become the pirate king on which ship?

a) Going Merry

b) Jolly Roger

c) Thousand Sunny

d) Ever Darker

Ans. Going Merry







Q10. Which planet is also known as the Dragon World in ‘Dragon Ball’?

a) Earth

b) Mars

c) Jupiter

d) Neptune

Ans. Earth

Q11. Which series is set in the dark underworld of Victorian London?

a) Phantomhive

b) Black Butler

c) Valkyria Chronicles

d) Blue Exorcist

Ans. Black Butler

Q12. In which anime series are Chief Daisuke Aramaki and Major Motoko Kusanag two of the main characters?

a) Paranoia Agent

b) Dominion

c) Ghost in the Shell

d) Fullmetal Alchemist

Ans. Ghost in the Shell









Q13. Which sport is the focus of ‘Eyeshield 21’?

a) Baseball

b) American Football

c) Tennis

d) Soccer

Ans. American Football







Q14. In ’Cowboy Bebop’ Ein is a genetically engineered dog with human levels of intelligence. Which breed of dog is Ein?

a) Great Dane

b) Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

c) Dachshund

d) Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi

Ans. Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi

Q15. Which one of the following series is about time travel?

a) Steins; Gate

b) Darker than Black

c) City Hunter

d) Devilman

Ans. Steins; Gate



Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Favourite Anime

The Pokemon names Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee were named after the world-famous fighters, Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. While in the Japanese version their names are Ebiwalar which is a reference to Japanese world champion boxer Hiroyuki Ebihara, and Sawamular comes from the world's first kick-boxer, Tadashi.

Initially, the biggest fan-favorite character Zuko wasn't supposed to be a part of The Last Airbender but the writers added him when they realized they needed more action scenes in the series.

Katsuki Bakugou or as Deku calls him, Kacchan from My Hero Academia was intended to be a calm and collected character as decided by Creator Kohei Horikoshi. Later he decided this made him very bland as a character hence he made his mannerisms rowdy. The angry and always yelling yet powerful Bakugou might be a nightmare but the MHA fans loved it!

In The Bakugan Battle Brawlers, the Japanese episode titles are all named after well-known songs from the 1970s.

The anime Haikyuu! was created to make volleyball a popular sport. Creator Haruichi Furudate confirmed it in a 2014 interview.

The first anime to ever win an Academy Award was none other than the Hayao Miyazaki film Spirited Away.

the Hayao Miyazaki film Spirited Away. Death-Note is banned in China along with other popular anime series like Highschool of the Dead, Attack on Titan, and Psycho-Pass. As the Chinese Government doesn't approve of political drama in films or television and is known to ban many things.

Marvel collaborated with the Attack on Titan manga in 2014, and the title of the comic is “Attack on Avengers” featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, and more while The Colossal Titan is the main antagonist.

Attack on Titan is the Highest IMBD Rating series with ratings of above 9.9 in 7 episodes.



