What is the difference between cabin crew and air hostess? Know the key differences

Cabin crew and air hostesses are both important roles in the airline industry, but they have different responsibilities. Cabin crew members are responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during flights. They are trained in emergency procedures, first aid, and customer service. On the other hand, air hostesses primarily focus on providing excellent customer service to passengers. They assist with boarding, serve meals and beverages, and attend to any passenger requests or needs during the flight. Both roles require excellent communication skills and a professional demeanor. Let's find out the difference between cabin crew vs air hostess in detail:

Difference between cabin crew and air hostess

The primary distinction between cabin crew and air hostesses is that cabin crew is an umbrella term for all members of the airplane's crew who are not in the cockpit. The female flight attendant or cabin crew member is referred to as an air hostess.

Another difference between the two lies in their overall responsibilities and duties. While cabin crew members are trained in a wider range of skills, including emergency procedures and first aid, air hostesses primarily focus on providing exceptional customer service to passengers.

Cabin crew members may also be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the aircraft, while air hostesses primarily assist with boarding, serving meals and beverages, and attending to passenger needs during the flight.

Despite these differences, both roles require excellent communication skills.

Cabin Crew vs Air Hostess: Differences at a glance

Here are the differences between cabin crew and air hostesses in tabular format:

Cabin Crew Air Hostess Job Description Ensure passenger safety, and assist in emergencies. Focus on passenger comfort and service. Uniform Professional attire (pants/skirts, shirts). Stylish, glamorous uniforms (dresses/skirts). Training and Skills Safety procedures, first aid, emergencies. Customer service, grooming, passenger care. Responsibility Level Safety and security on the plane. Passenger satisfaction and airline image. Gender Can be male or female; no specific gender term. Traditionally females Titles Flight attendants, cabin attendants. Commonly known as air hostesses or flight attendants.

So, these were the differences between cabin crew and air hostesses. In short, the cabin crew encompasses every member of the crew on the plane who is responsible for safety and security, except the pilots, while air hostesses specifically refer to female flight attendants who also provide customer service and passenger care.

