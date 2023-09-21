What is the Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day?

Serving your country is one of the highest honours one can achieve, and both Memorial Day and Veteran's Day are dedicated to honouring those who have served in the military. However, there are key differences between the two holidays. Memorial Day is specifically meant to remember and honour those who have died while serving in the military, while Veteran's Day celebrates all veterans, living or deceased. So, let's understand the difference between Memorial Day vs Veterans Day in more detail and pay homage to every hero who has contributed to the glory of the nation.

Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day: What is the difference?

Soldier honouring the grave of a fallen soldier with a flag on Memorial Day

Here are the primary differences between the two holidays:

Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday in May, originated after the American Civil War to commemorate fallen soldiers. It is a solemn day of remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. On the other hand, Veterans Day, observed on November 11th, is a celebration of all military veterans who have served their country honourably. It is a day to express gratitude and appreciation for their remarkable service to the country.

While Memorial Day focuses specifically on those who have lost their lives in service, Veterans Day honours all veterans, including those who are still alive. It is a time to recognise their bravery and dedication and to thank them for their contributions to our nation's freedom.

Memorial Day is observed by participating in ceremonies and events that pay tribute to fallen soldiers, such as visiting cemeteries and placing flags or flowers on their graves. On the other hand, Veterans Day is marked by parades, speeches, and gatherings. Both holidays serve as important reminders of the sacrifices made by military personnel throughout history.

Difference Between Memorial Day vs Veterans Day in a Nutshell

A Veterans Day parade

Here is a tabular comparison between Memorial Day and Veterans Day:

Memorial Day Veterans Day Observed on the last Monday in May. Observed on November 11th. Honours and remembers those who have died while serving in the military. Honours all veterans, living or deceased, who have served in the military. Traditionally marked by visiting cemeteries, placing flags or flowers on graves, and participating in memorial ceremonies. Traditionally marked by parades, speeches, and gatherings to honour military veterans. Was originally called ‘Decoration Day.’ Was originally called ‘Armistice Day.’

Serving in the military and protecting your nation is one of the biggest honours and sacrifices one can make. Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day are significant reminders of the bravery and dedication of those who have served, and they serve as an opportunity for the nation to express gratitude for the services of those brave souls.

