Veterans Day 2022: What Is It? And Why Do We Celebrate It?

Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is celebrated all across the United States annually on November 11 to honor those brave souls who have served in the US Armed Forces.

The United States has a long history of honoring its military veterans. In 1919, American President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11th as Armistice Day to commemorate the cessation of hostilities at the end of World War I.

It was originally called Armistice Day because the Armistice with Germany entered into force at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 and major hostilities in World War I were officially put to a stop. Since then, it evolved as the day to honor the nation's war dead.

Armistice Day officially became Known as Veterans Day on June 1, 1954.

If Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, it may be celebrated on either Saturday or the Friday before; however, if it falls on a Sunday, it is normally celebrated on the Monday after.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, a bank holiday, and a state holiday in the majority of states. This is why federal employees, including members of the armed forces and state employees, have the day off.

A #HERstory alert ♀️ ahead of Veterans Day: Let's take a moment to remember the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs. They were the first American women trained to fly military aircraft, but were considered civil servants at the time, not military. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/suKVvlrGe1 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) November 9, 2022

To honor the military veterans, restaurants and food chains, retail stores, and travel companies come up with deals and discounts.

For instance, Little Caesars offers a free lunch combo to veterans and active military personnel.

However, Veterans Day is strikingly different from Memorial Day, a US National holiday that is celebrated on May 30. Veterans Day is celebrated to honor the former military veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces, whereas, Memorial Day is observed annually in May to commemorate the armed personnel who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is also not to be confused with Armed Forces Day, which is observed annually in June to celebrate those who are currently serving in the military.

For Veterans Day, a war hero recounts lives saved in Afghanistan.

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/45WbxTO2zM pic.twitter.com/mZjc8PH322 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 10, 2022

The United States has always prided itself on its military and armed forces. Veterans Day is observed to recognize and respect those who have proudly served their country.

So if you happen to chance upon a military Veteran, don’t forget to say, “thank you for your service!"