30 Most Populated Cities in the United States
30 Most Populated Cities in the United States: With over 325 million residents, the United States is the third most populous country in the world. Its inhabitants are dispersed over the country’s major metropolitan centers, such as New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as suburban areas in less populous states. Many major cities in the country have populations of over a million inhabitants. The largest city in the country, New York City, is also the most populous city. Which city in the US has the most residents? Here is the list of the most populated US cities according to the US Census data 2020.
1. New York City
State: New York
Total Population: 8,804,190
Density (in mi2): 29,298
Area (in mi2): 300.38
Median Household Income: $67,046
Other Names: The City that Never Sleeps, The Big Ben
Famous Places: Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, Empire State Building
2. Los Angeles
State: California
Total Population: 3,898,747
Density (in mi2): 8,304
Area (in mi2): 469.5
Median Household Income: $65,290
Other Names: L.A., City of Angels, Hollywood,
Famous Places: Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Griffith Observatory, Santa Monica Pier
3. Chicago
State: Illinois
Total Population: 2,746,388
Density (in mi2): 12,061
Area (in mi2): 227.7
Median Household Income: $62,097
Other Names: The Windy City, City of Big Shoulders, The Second City, The White City
Famous Places: The Art Institute of Chicago, Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Cloud Gate
4. Houston
State: Texas
Total Population: 2,304,580
Density (in mi2): 3,599
Area (in mi2): 640.4
Median Household Income: $53,600
Other Names: Bayou City, H-Town, Space City, The Big Heart
Famous Places: Houston Zoo, Space Centre Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston
5. Phoenix
State: Arizona
Total Population: 1,608,139
Density (in mi2): 3,105
Area (in mi2): 518
Median Household Income: $60,914
Other Names: Valley of the Sun
Famous Places: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Zoo, Heard Museum
6. Philadelphia
State: Pennsylvania
Total Population: 1,603,797
Density (in mi2): 11,933
Area (in mi2): 134.4
Median Household Income: $49,127
Other Names: Philly, The City of Brotherly Love, The Birthplace of America, The Cradle of Liberty
Famous Places: Eastern State Penitentiary, Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, The Franklin Institute
7. San Antonio
State: Texas
Total Population: 1,434,6625
Density (in mi2): 2,876
Area (in mi2): 498.8
Median Household Income: $53,420
Other Names: Alamo City, the Mission City, the River City
Famous Places: The Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, Sea World San Antonio
8. San Diego
State: California
Total Population: 1,381,611
Density (in mi2): 4,256
Area (in mi2): 325.9
Median Household Income: $83,454
Other Names: America’s Finest City, Plymouth of the West, Silicon Beach
Famous Places: Balboa Park, USS Midway Museum, Gaslamp Quarter
9. Dallas
State: Texas
Total Population: 1,304,379
Density (in mi2): 3,841
Area (in mi2): 339.6
Median Household Income: $54,747
Other Names: Big D, City of Hate, D-Town, Pegasus City, Triple D
Famous Places: Dallas Museum of Art, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
10. San Jose
State: California
Total Population: 1,013,240
Density (in mi2): 5,683
Area (in mi2): 178.3
Median Household Income: $117,324
Other Names: Capital of Silicon Valley
Famous Places: Winchester Mystery House, California’s Great America, The Tech Interactive
11. Austin
State: Texas
Total Population: 961,855
Density (in mi2): 3,007
Area (in mi2): 319.9
Median Household Income: $75,752
Other Names: ATX, Silicon Hills, Live Music Capital of the World, City of the Violet Crown
Famous Places: Texas Capitol, Barton Springs Municipal Pool, McKinney Falls State Park, Blanton Museum of Art
12. Jacksonville
State: Florida
Total Population: 949,611
Density (in mi2): 1,936.5
Area (in mi2): 747.3
Median Household Income: $55,531
Other Names: The bold New City of the South, City on the Move, Gateway to Florida, the First Coast
Famous Places: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, MOSH, Little Talbot Island State
13. Fort Worth
State: Texas
Total Population: 918,915
Density (in mi2): 2,646
Area (in mi2): 342.9
Median Household Income: $64,567
Other Names: Panther City, Cowtown, Funky Town, Queen City of the Prairie
Famous Places: Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth Zoo
14. Columbus
State: Ohio
Total Population: 905,748
Density (in mi2): 4,117
Area (in mi2): 220
Median Household Income: $54,902
Other Names: The Discovery City, Arch City, Cap City, Cbus, The Biggest Small Town in America
Famous Places: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden, Easton Town Center, Scioto Mile, North Market Farmer’s Market
15. Indianapolis
State: Indiana
Total Population: 887,642
Density (in mi2): 2,455
Area (in mi2): 361.6
Median Household Income: $58,235
Other Names: The Crossroads of America, Railroad City
Famous Places: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Eiteljorg Museum
16. Charlotte
State: North Carolina
Total Population: 874,579
Density (in mi2): 2,837
Area (in mi2): 308.3
Median Household Income: $65,359
Other Names: The Queen City, The QC, CLT, The Hornet’s Nest
Famous Places: NASCAR Hall of Fame, South Park Mall, Carowinds, Ramsey Creek Park
17. San Francisco
State: California
Total Population: 873,965
Density (in mi2): 18,635
Area (in mi2): 46.9
Median Household Income: $119,136
Other Names: San Fran, Frisco, The City, The City by the Bay, Golden City
Famous Places: Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Lombard Street, Oracle Park
18. Seattle
State: Washington
Total Population: 737,015
Density (in mi2): 8,795
Area (in mi2): 83.8
Median Household Income: $97,185
Other Names: Rain City, Jet City, Coffee Capital of the World
Famous Places: Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture, Pike Place Market, Seattle Art Museum, Chihuly Garden and Glass
19. Denver
State: Colorado
Total Population: 715,522
Density (in mi2): 4,674
Area (in mi2): 153,1
Median Household Income: $72,661
Other Names: Mile-High City
Famous Places: Rocky Mountain National Park, Vail and Nearby Mountain Towns, Mesa Verde National Park, Pikes Peak
20. Oklahoma City
State: Oklahoma
Total Population: 681,054
Density (in mi2): 1,123
Area (in mi2): 606.2
Median Household Income: $56,456
Other Names: OKC, The 405, The Big Friendly, Okies
Famous Places: National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City Zoo, Myriad Botanical Gardens
21. Nashville
State: Tennessee
Total Population: 689,447
Density (in mi2): 1,449
Area (in mi2): 475.8
Median Household Income: $70,262
Other Names: Music City
Famous Places: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, The Parthenon
22. El Paso
State: Texas
Total Population: 678,815
Density (in mi2): 2,627
Area (in mi2): 258.4
Median Household Income: $48,866
Other Names: The Sun City
Famous Places: Hueco Tanks State Park, El Paso Museum of Art, Franklin Mountains State Park, Western Playland
23. Washington
State: District of Columbia
Total Population: 689,545
Density (in mi2): 11,286
Area (in mi2): 61.1
Median Household Income: $75,550
Other Names: The Evergreen State
Famous Places: United States Capitol, The White House, Library of Congress, Lincoln Memorial, National Gallery of Art
24. Boston
State: Massachusetts
Total Population: 675,647
Density (in mi2): 13,989
Area (in mi2): 48.3
Median Household Income: $76,298
Other Names: Athens of America, Hub of the Universe, Cradle of Modern America, Puritan City
Famous Places: Museum of Fine Art, New England Aquarium, Fenway Park
25. Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Total Population: 641,903
Density (in mi2): 4,527
Area (in mi2): 141.8
Median Household Income: $58,377
Other Names: Sin City, Lost Wages, Vegas
Famous Places: Bellagio Hotel and Casino, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Las Vegas Strip
26. Portland
State: Oregon
Total Population: 652,603
Density (in mi2): 4,888
Area (in mi2): 133.5
Median Household Income: $73,159
Other Names: The City of Roses
Famous Places: Washington Park, Columbia River Gorge National Park, Pittock Mansion
27. Detroit
State: Michigan
Total Population: 639,111
Density (in mi2): 4,608
Area (in mi2): 138.7
Median Household Income: $64,994
Other Names: Arsenal of Democracy, City of Straits, Motor City
Famous Places: Detroit Institute of Arts, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Motown Museum
28. Louisville
State: Kentucky
Total Population: 633,045
Density (in mi2): 1,948
Area (in mi2): 324.9
Median Household Income: $54,929
Other Names: Derby City, Gateway to the South
Famous Places: Churchill Downs, Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Derby Museum, The Speed Art Museum
29. Memphis
State: Tennessee
Total Population: 633,104
Density (in mi2): 2,132
Area (in mi2): 297
Median Household Income: $54,929
Other Names: Home of the Blues, Grind City
Famous Places: Graceland, Beale Street, Sun Studio, Stax Museum of American Soul Music
30. Baltimore
State: Maryland
Total Population: 585,708
Density (in mi2): 7,240
Area (in mi2): 80.9
Median Household Income: $35,384
Other Names: Charm City, The City That Reads
Famous Places: Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Walters Art Gallery, National Aquarium
List of 30 Cities and their Population:
|
City
|
Population (2020 Census)
|
New York
|
8,804,190
|
Los Angeles
|
3,898,747
|
Chicago
|
2,746,388
|
Houston
|
2,304,580
|
Phoenix
|
1,608,139
|
Philadelphia
|
1,603,797
|
San Antonio
|
1,434,625
|
San Diego
|
1,386,932
|
Dallas
|
1,304,379
|
San Jose
|
1,013,240
|
Austin
|
961,855
|
Jacksonville
|
949,611
|
Fort Worth
|
918,915
|
Columbus
|
905,748
|
Indianapolis
|
887,642
|
Charlotte
|
874,579
|
San Francisco
|
873,965
|
Seattle
|
737,015
|
Denver
|
715,522
|
Oklahoma City
|
681,054
|
Nashville
|
689,447
|
El Paso
|
678,815
|
Washington
|
689,545
|
Boston
|
675,647
|
Las Vegas
|
641,903
|
Portland
|
652,503
|
Detroit
|
639,111
|
Louisville
|
633,045
|
Memphis
|
633,104
|
Baltimore
|
585,708
As the above list shows, New York City is the most populated city in the United States, with a population of over 8 million. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston are also big population hubs, with populations of over 2 million people apiece. Surprisingly, 8 of the top 10 most populated cities are in the country's southern half. This is most likely owing to the milder environment in the south, which draws retirees. Dallas, Austin, and Jacksonville have large populations, which is likely owing in part to their role as state capitals. Several of the largest cities are also popular tourist attractions.