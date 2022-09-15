30 Most Populated Cities in the United States: With over 325 million residents, the United States is the third most populous country in the world. Its inhabitants are dispersed over the country’s major metropolitan centers, such as New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as suburban areas in less populous states. Many major cities in the country have populations of over a million inhabitants. The largest city in the country, New York City, is also the most populous city. Which city in the US has the most residents? Here is the list of the most populated US cities according to the US Census data 2020.

1. New York City

State: New York

Total Population: 8,804,190

Density (in mi2): 29,298

Area (in mi2): 300.38

Median Household Income: $67,046

Other Names: The City that Never Sleeps, The Big Ben

Famous Places: Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, Empire State Building

2. Los Angeles

State: California

Total Population: 3,898,747

Density (in mi2): 8,304

Area (in mi2): 469.5

Median Household Income: $65,290

Other Names: L.A., City of Angels, Hollywood,

Famous Places: Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Griffith Observatory, Santa Monica Pier

3. Chicago

State: Illinois

Total Population: 2,746,388

Density (in mi2): 12,061

Area (in mi2): 227.7

Median Household Income: $62,097

Other Names: The Windy City, City of Big Shoulders, The Second City, The White City

Famous Places: The Art Institute of Chicago, Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Cloud Gate

4. Houston

State: Texas

Total Population: 2,304,580

Density (in mi2): 3,599

Area (in mi2): 640.4

Median Household Income: $53,600

Other Names: Bayou City, H-Town, Space City, The Big Heart

Famous Places: Houston Zoo, Space Centre Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston

5. Phoenix

State: Arizona

Total Population: 1,608,139

Density (in mi2): 3,105

Area (in mi2): 518

Median Household Income: $60,914

Other Names: Valley of the Sun

Famous Places: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Zoo, Heard Museum

6. Philadelphia

State: Pennsylvania

Total Population: 1,603,797

Density (in mi2): 11,933

Area (in mi2): 134.4

Median Household Income: $49,127

Other Names: Philly, The City of Brotherly Love, The Birthplace of America, The Cradle of Liberty

Famous Places: Eastern State Penitentiary, Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, The Franklin Institute

7. San Antonio

State: Texas

Total Population: 1,434,6625

Density (in mi2): 2,876

Area (in mi2): 498.8

Median Household Income: $53,420

Other Names: Alamo City, the Mission City, the River City

Famous Places: The Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, Sea World San Antonio

8. San Diego

State: California

Total Population: 1,381,611

Density (in mi2): 4,256

Area (in mi2): 325.9

Median Household Income: $83,454

Other Names: America’s Finest City, Plymouth of the West, Silicon Beach

Famous Places: Balboa Park, USS Midway Museum, Gaslamp Quarter

9. Dallas

State: Texas

Total Population: 1,304,379

Density (in mi2): 3,841

Area (in mi2): 339.6

Median Household Income: $54,747

Other Names: Big D, City of Hate, D-Town, Pegasus City, Triple D

Famous Places: Dallas Museum of Art, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

10. San Jose

State: California

Total Population: 1,013,240

Density (in mi2): 5,683

Area (in mi2): 178.3

Median Household Income: $117,324

Other Names: Capital of Silicon Valley

Famous Places: Winchester Mystery House, California’s Great America, The Tech Interactive

11. Austin

State: Texas

Total Population: 961,855

Density (in mi2): 3,007

Area (in mi2): 319.9

Median Household Income: $75,752

Other Names: ATX, Silicon Hills, Live Music Capital of the World, City of the Violet Crown

Famous Places: Texas Capitol, Barton Springs Municipal Pool, McKinney Falls State Park, Blanton Museum of Art

12. Jacksonville

State: Florida

Total Population: 949,611

Density (in mi2): 1,936.5

Area (in mi2): 747.3

Median Household Income: $55,531

Other Names: The bold New City of the South, City on the Move, Gateway to Florida, the First Coast

Famous Places: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, MOSH, Little Talbot Island State

13. Fort Worth

State: Texas

Total Population: 918,915

Density (in mi2): 2,646

Area (in mi2): 342.9

Median Household Income: $64,567

Other Names: Panther City, Cowtown, Funky Town, Queen City of the Prairie

Famous Places: Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth Zoo

14. Columbus

State: Ohio

Total Population: 905,748

Density (in mi2): 4,117

Area (in mi2): 220

Median Household Income: $54,902

Other Names: The Discovery City, Arch City, Cap City, Cbus, The Biggest Small Town in America

Famous Places: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden, Easton Town Center, Scioto Mile, North Market Farmer’s Market

15. Indianapolis

State: Indiana

Total Population: 887,642

Density (in mi2): 2,455

Area (in mi2): 361.6

Median Household Income: $58,235

Other Names: The Crossroads of America, Railroad City

Famous Places: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Eiteljorg Museum

16. Charlotte

State: North Carolina

Total Population: 874,579

Density (in mi2): 2,837

Area (in mi2): 308.3

Median Household Income: $65,359

Other Names: The Queen City, The QC, CLT, The Hornet’s Nest

Famous Places: NASCAR Hall of Fame, South Park Mall, Carowinds, Ramsey Creek Park

17. San Francisco

State: California

Total Population: 873,965

Density (in mi2): 18,635

Area (in mi2): 46.9

Median Household Income: $119,136

Other Names: San Fran, Frisco, The City, The City by the Bay, Golden City

Famous Places: Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Lombard Street, Oracle Park

18. Seattle

State: Washington

Total Population: 737,015

Density (in mi2): 8,795

Area (in mi2): 83.8

Median Household Income: $97,185

Other Names: Rain City, Jet City, Coffee Capital of the World

Famous Places: Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture, Pike Place Market, Seattle Art Museum, Chihuly Garden and Glass

19. Denver

State: Colorado

Total Population: 715,522

Density (in mi2): 4,674

Area (in mi2): 153,1

Median Household Income: $72,661

Other Names: Mile-High City

Famous Places: Rocky Mountain National Park, Vail and Nearby Mountain Towns, Mesa Verde National Park, Pikes Peak

20. Oklahoma City

State: Oklahoma

Total Population: 681,054

Density (in mi2): 1,123

Area (in mi2): 606.2

Median Household Income: $56,456

Other Names: OKC, The 405, The Big Friendly, Okies

Famous Places: National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City Zoo, Myriad Botanical Gardens

21. Nashville

State: Tennessee

Total Population: 689,447

Density (in mi2): 1,449

Area (in mi2): 475.8

Median Household Income: $70,262

Other Names: Music City

Famous Places: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, The Parthenon

22. El Paso

State: Texas

Total Population: 678,815

Density (in mi2): 2,627

Area (in mi2): 258.4

Median Household Income: $48,866

Other Names: The Sun City

Famous Places: Hueco Tanks State Park, El Paso Museum of Art, Franklin Mountains State Park, Western Playland

23. Washington

State: District of Columbia

Total Population: 689,545

Density (in mi2): 11,286

Area (in mi2): 61.1

Median Household Income: $75,550

Other Names: The Evergreen State

Famous Places: United States Capitol, The White House, Library of Congress, Lincoln Memorial, National Gallery of Art

24. Boston

State: Massachusetts

Total Population: 675,647

Density (in mi2): 13,989

Area (in mi2): 48.3

Median Household Income: $76,298

Other Names: Athens of America, Hub of the Universe, Cradle of Modern America, Puritan City

Famous Places: Museum of Fine Art, New England Aquarium, Fenway Park

25. Las Vegas

State: Nevada

Total Population: 641,903

Density (in mi2): 4,527

Area (in mi2): 141.8

Median Household Income: $58,377

Other Names: Sin City, Lost Wages, Vegas

Famous Places: Bellagio Hotel and Casino, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Las Vegas Strip

26. Portland

State: Oregon

Total Population: 652,603

Density (in mi2): 4,888

Area (in mi2): 133.5

Median Household Income: $73,159

Other Names: The City of Roses

Famous Places: Washington Park, Columbia River Gorge National Park, Pittock Mansion

27. Detroit

State: Michigan

Total Population: 639,111

Density (in mi2): 4,608

Area (in mi2): 138.7

Median Household Income: $64,994

Other Names: Arsenal of Democracy, City of Straits, Motor City

Famous Places: Detroit Institute of Arts, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Motown Museum

28. Louisville

State: Kentucky

Total Population: 633,045

Density (in mi2): 1,948

Area (in mi2): 324.9

Median Household Income: $54,929

Other Names: Derby City, Gateway to the South

Famous Places: Churchill Downs, Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Derby Museum, The Speed Art Museum

29. Memphis

State: Tennessee

Total Population: 633,104

Density (in mi2): 2,132

Area (in mi2): 297

Median Household Income: $54,929

Other Names: Home of the Blues, Grind City

Famous Places: Graceland, Beale Street, Sun Studio, Stax Museum of American Soul Music

30. Baltimore

State: Maryland

Total Population: 585,708

Density (in mi2): 7,240

Area (in mi2): 80.9

Median Household Income: $35,384

Other Names: Charm City, The City That Reads

Famous Places: Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Walters Art Gallery, National Aquarium

List of 30 Cities and their Population:

City Population (2020 Census) New York 8,804,190 Los Angeles 3,898,747 Chicago 2,746,388 Houston 2,304,580 Phoenix 1,608,139 Philadelphia 1,603,797 San Antonio 1,434,625 San Diego 1,386,932 Dallas 1,304,379 San Jose 1,013,240 Austin 961,855 Jacksonville 949,611 Fort Worth 918,915 Columbus 905,748 Indianapolis 887,642 Charlotte 874,579 San Francisco 873,965 Seattle 737,015 Denver 715,522 Oklahoma City 681,054 Nashville 689,447 El Paso 678,815 Washington 689,545 Boston 675,647 Las Vegas 641,903 Portland 652,503 Detroit 639,111 Louisville 633,045 Memphis 633,104 Baltimore 585,708

As the above list shows, New York City is the most populated city in the United States, with a population of over 8 million. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston are also big population hubs, with populations of over 2 million people apiece. Surprisingly, 8 of the top 10 most populated cities are in the country's southern half. This is most likely owing to the milder environment in the south, which draws retirees. Dallas, Austin, and Jacksonville have large populations, which is likely owing in part to their role as state capitals. Several of the largest cities are also popular tourist attractions.