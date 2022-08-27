Asia Cup 2022 Quiz: GK Questions and Answers on Cricket Tournament

Asia Cup 2022: The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to start on August 27, 2022, with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan competing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. On the other hand, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played the next day (August 28, 2022) giving much voltage to the cricket tournament. Asia Cup is a men’s One Day International and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament. It was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries.

1. In which year Asia Cup Cricket tournament was established?

a) 1983

b) 1985

c) 1989

d) 1982

Answer: 1983

Asia Cup Cricket tournament was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded to promote goodwill among Asian countries.

2. India won the inaugural Asia Cup tournament in 1984. Who was the captain of the team?

a) Kapil Dev

b) Ravi Shastri

c) Sunil Gavaskar

d) Mohinder Amarnath

Answer: Sunil Gavaskar

The 1984 Asia Cup which was the first edition of the Asia Cup was won by India. Sunil Gavaskar captained the Indian Cricket Team while Surinder Khanna was the wicketkeeper.

3. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format. When was the only other time the tournament was played in this format?

a) 2010

b) 2016

c) 2012

d) 2018

Answer: 2016

After the Asian Cricket Council was downsized by the ICC in 2015, it was announced that Asian Cup tournaments will be played on a rotation basis in ODI and T20I formats. As a result, the 2016 events were the first tournament in the T20I format.

4. How many times India has won the Asia Cup Tournament?

a) 10

b) 8

c) 6

d) 7

Answer: 7

India, with seven titles (six ODI and one T20I), is the most successful team of the Asia Cup tournament. Sri Lanka is the second most successful team, with five wins. The team has played the most Asia Cups (14) followed by India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have played 13 matches each.

5. Which edition of Asia Cup is being played in 2022?

a) 12th

b) 15th

c) 14th

d) 13th

Answer: 15th edition

Asia Cup 2022 will be the 15th edition of the cricket tournament. It is scheduled to start on August 26, 2022, and will conclude on September 11, 2022, in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

6. What is the venue of Asia Cup 2022?

a) Sri Lanka

b) Pakistan

c) Bangladesh

d) UAE

Answer: UAE

Asia Cup 2022 venue is United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since the country is the venue, the cricket matches will be played in stadiums such as Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

7. Who will lead the Indian Cricket Team in Asia Cup 2022 tournament?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Jasprit Bumrah

c) Hardik Pandya

d) KL Rahul

Answer: a) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team in Asia Cup 2022 tournament while KL Rahul has been named as the Vice Captain and Rishabh Pant as the Wicketkeeper.

