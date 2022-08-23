Asia’s First Paper Mill: Nepa Mill renovated after spending 469 crore rupees

Asia’s First Paper Mill Revived: Nepa Mill, regarded as the first paper mill in Asia, was inaugurated in 1956 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It is situated in Nepanagar, an industrial township located in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Manufacturing in the mill was stopped after the renovation work started in 2016. The renovation work finally finished with a total cost of 469 crores.

Commercial operations resumed in the Nepa Mill today, and the inauguration was done by Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

As a result of the renovation, the mill got a new life and is able to start commercial operations with new machinery in place.

The revival work was done through the collaboration of 6 companies.

How will it Benefit the Production?

When the mill was first started the production capacity was 30 thousand tonnes of paper annually. In the later years, the production capacity increased to 88 thousand tons of paper annually.

With the new machinery in place, the production is expected to reach 1 Lakh tons annually.

Job Opportunities for Youth

With the revival of the paper mill, the local youths will be getting employment opportunities. It is said that around 1000 vacancies will be filled for the various positions.

In addition to job opportunities, it will help revive the city's economy.

Process of Paper Production

Two types of paper are printed in the Nepa Mill these are for news printing and writing printing. The paper quality of newsprint papers is 45 GSM, while the writing printing papers are 60-80 GSM.

For producing news printing paper, waste paper is used as raw material. In contrast, for writing printing paper, the raw material that is used are old books, old good-quality office papers and recyclable paper.

History of Nepa Mill

Nepa Mill was the first paper mill in Asia and the only paper mill in India till 1981; it was known as Kashi of Paper or Hub of Paper Printing.