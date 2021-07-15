Assam Mizoram Border Dispute: History, reason and way forward

Assam Mizoram border disputes came up in the news as several IED blasts were carried out inside Cachar district of Assam by an alleged miscreant group from Mizoram. The issue has been long unresolved for now and needs immediate attention of the political heads. Take a look at the details here.

Assam Mizoram Border dispute: History

This boundary issue has been in existence since the formation of Mizoram- as a Union territory in 1972 and then as a state in 1987.

Inter state disputes are multifaceted apart from disputes over boundaries. There are also various disputes over sharing of water from rivers and people migrating in various states of India.

The issues between these two states began as two notifications were passed in the British era:

Notification of 1875, that differentiated Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar. Notification of 1933, that demarcates a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur.

Mizoram was under the impression that the boundary must be demarcated on the basis of 1875 notification that was a followup of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873.

Mizo leaders did not approve of the demarcation that was notified in 1933 too. They said they were not consulted. However the Government of Assam followed this rule of demarcation.

Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share their border with Kolasib, Mamit and Aizwal districts of Mizoram which amounts to the boundary of 164.6 kilometres.

It is also important to note that both the sides follow the natural borders over an imaginary line drawn over them.

Reason of disputes between the states

i) Boundary issues: The boundary issues between the states are the reasons for their disputes majorly. For example Karnataka and Maharashtra both lay claim to Belgaum. As per the North Eastern areas Reorganization Act 1971, there was a big change by the establishment of Manipur and Tripura.

ii) Migration: There are many issues when people of a state feel that their land and resources are being used by the migrants from other states. This happens when there are not enough resources in the state which makes the job seekers move to other places.

iii) Sharing of Water Resources: The most long standing issue is the issue of water resources among the people of India. Due to increased demand for water people migrate and create ruckus.

Way Forward:

The various boundary issues can be settled in case the satellite mapping of actual borders is done in the country. The interstate council must be revived so as to provide better options for dispute settlements. Also Zonal Councils can be revived to inquire and advice on disputes in such matters.

