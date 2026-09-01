Australia ODI Squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa Announced: Check Full Team List

Australia have announced their ODI squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The National Selection Panel has announced a 17-member ODI squad for tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa The biggest talking point is the exclusion of Marnus Labuschagne. He has been left out of the squad completely. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood are back after missing the most recent series. Australia ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe and South Africa: Full Team List Player Role/Note Mitchell Marsh Captain (Zimbabwe leg) Pat Cummins Captain, South Africa leg only Mitchell Starc Fast bowler, South Africa leg only Josh Hazlewood Fast bowler, returns to squad Travis Head Opening batter, returns to squad Alex Carey Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper batter Cameron Green All-rounder Cooper Connolly All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Fast bowler Nathan Ellis Fast bowler Spencer Johnson Fast bowler Billy Stanlake Fast bowler Adam Zampa Spinner Matthew Renshaw Batter Joel Davies Young batter Oliver Peake Young batter

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2026: Schedule Match Date Venue 1st ODI September 15, 2026 Harare 2nd ODI September 18, 2026 Harare 3rd ODI September 20, 2026 Harare Australia vs South Africa ODI Series 2026: Schedule Match Date Venue 1st ODI September 24, 2026 Durban 2nd ODI September 27, 2026 Johannesburg 3rd ODI September 30, 2026 Potchefstroom Why Was Labuschagne Left Out? Labuschagne is one the biggest players that is missing from the squad. His recent ODI average is just 21.87 across his last 18 innings. He was even dropped to No. 7 during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. It is worth remembering his history as Labuschagne was one of the heroes of the 2023 World Cup final win in Ahmedabad. He has missed just five of Australia's last 56 ODIs since late 2022.