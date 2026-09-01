School Holiday 2026
Focus

Australia ODI Squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa Announced: Check Full Team List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 16:07 IST

Australia’s ODI squads for Zimbabwe and South Africa are out. Check the full player list, major omissions, captains and match schedule.

Australia ODI Squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa Announced
Australia ODI Squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa Announced

Australia have announced their ODI squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The National Selection Panel has announced a 17-member ODI squad for tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa

The biggest talking point is the exclusion of Marnus Labuschagne. He has been left out of the squad completely. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood are back after missing the most recent series. 

Australia ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe and South Africa: Full Team List

Player

Role/Note

Mitchell Marsh

Captain (Zimbabwe leg)

Pat Cummins

Captain, South Africa leg only

Mitchell Starc

Fast bowler, South Africa leg only

Josh Hazlewood

Fast bowler, returns to squad

Travis Head

Opening batter, returns to squad

Alex Carey

Wicketkeeper batter

Josh Inglis

Wicketkeeper batter

Cameron Green

All-rounder

Cooper Connolly

All-rounder

Xavier Bartlett

Fast bowler

Nathan Ellis

Fast bowler

Spencer Johnson

Fast bowler

Billy Stanlake

Fast bowler

Adam Zampa

Spinner

Matthew Renshaw

Batter

Joel Davies

Young batter

Oliver Peake

Young batter

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2026: Schedule

Match

Date

Venue

1st ODI

September 15, 2026

Harare

2nd ODI

September 18, 2026

Harare

3rd ODI

September 20, 2026

Harare

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series 2026: Schedule

Match

Date

Venue

1st ODI

September 24, 2026

Durban

2nd ODI

September 27, 2026

Johannesburg

3rd ODI

September 30, 2026

Potchefstroom

Why Was Labuschagne Left Out?

Labuschagne is one the biggest players that is missing from the squad. His recent ODI average is just 21.87 across his last 18 innings. He was even dropped to No. 7 during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. 

It is worth remembering his history as Labuschagne was one of the heroes of the 2023 World Cup final win in Ahmedabad. He has missed just five of Australia's last 56 ODIs since late 2022. 

His Test career is a different matter. Nothing has been said to suggest that it is at risk. This is purely an ODI selection decision for now.



Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 16:07 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News