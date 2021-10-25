Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by PM Modi: All You Need to Know

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has launched Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission today in his constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This is one of the largest missions launched by the Central Government for making a strong healthcare infrastructure in the country.

The establishment of a medical college ramps up the entire healthcare eco-system of an area. The benefits are innumerable. pic.twitter.com/9q2yOYWk83 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

PM also inaugurated various development projects for Varanasi. The estimated cost for the same is Rs. 5200 crores. This scheme is an extension of the National Health Mission.

Take a look at the video of the launch done by PM Modi in Varanasi, UP.

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: Objective

The major objective of this scheme is to fill the gaps in public health infrastructure. This would especially be targeted in critical care facilities and primary healthcare infrastructure across Indian rural and urban care facilities. It would be helpful and supportive for a total of 17,788 rural health centres and wellness centres in 10 high focus states.

Also, the mission would lead to the establishment of 11,024 urban health and wellness centres in various states of the country.

In PM Modi's own words, Ayushman Bharat Health Mission is "For diagnosis of a disease, one had to go to a big city, for consulting a doctor, one had to go to a big city, for treatment and cure of major ailments, one had to go to a big city, such a system was not acceptable to us. Hence, we worked to improve rural health infra."

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: All You Need to Know

Through this scheme, the critical care services would be available to more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks etc. Other districts would get the honour through referral services.

The people would also have access to the complete range of diagnostic services in the healthcare system. It would be covered through a network of laboratories across the country and integrated public health care laboratories would also be set up in various districts.

Also, a National level Institution would be launched for one health, four new national institutes for virology, along with nine biosafety level III laboratories, five new regional national centres for disease, a regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia Region.

