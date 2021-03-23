67th National Film Awards: List of winners, history and other details of the highest honour in Indian cinema here

National Film Awards: Why In News?

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021 in New Delhi. Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut have been awarded in the best actor category.

Know all about the awards, their recipients, the history of the awards here.

67th National Film Awards: List of winners

The National Film Awards celebrate the excellence in Indian cinema every year. The ceremony could not take place last year due to COVID 19 pandemic which took place this year. The awards were announced by N Chandra, the chairman of the central panel and the press conference was attended by various jury members like Arun Chaddha, chairman most film friendly State jury Shaji N. Karun, and chairman best writing on cinema jury Saibal Chatterjee.

Here is the list of all winners

Category Winner SCREENPLAY Original Screenplay Jyeshthoputri Adapted Screenplay Gumnaami Dialogue Writer The Tashkent Files (Hindi) Best Cinematography Jallikkettu (Malayalam) Best Female Playback Singer Bardo (Marathi) Best Male PLayback Singer Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi) Best Supporting Actress The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi Best Supporting Actor Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi Best Actress Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga) Best Actor Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran Best Direction Bahattar Hoorain Best Children Film Kastoori (Hindi) Best Film on Environment Conservation Water Burial Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director Helen (Malayalam) Best Feature Film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) MUSIC DIRECTION Song Viswasam (Tamil) Music Direction Jyeshthoputro Make-Up Artist Helen Best Production Design Anandi Gopal Best Editing Jersey (Telugu) Best Audiography lewduh (Khasi) FEATURE FILM Best Tulu Film Pingara Best Paniya Film Kenjira Best Mishing Film Anu Ruwad Best Khasi Film Lewduh Best Haryanvi Film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti Best Chattisgarhi Film Bhulan The Maze Best Telugu Film Jersey Best Tamil Film Asuran Best Punjabi Film Rab Da Radio 2 Best Odiya Film Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita Best Manipuri Film Eigi Kona Best Malayalam Film Kalla Nottam Best Marathi Film Bardo Best Konkani Film Kaajro Best Kannada Film Akshi Best Hindi Film Chhichhore Best Bengali Film Gumnaami Best Assamese Film Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender NON FEATURE FILM Best Narration Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough Best Editing Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria Best Audiography Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya Best On-Location Sound Recordist Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar Best Cinematography Sonsi, Savita Singh Best Direction Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria Best Film on Family Values Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam) Best Short Fiction Film Custody (Hindi/English) Special Jury Award Small Scale Societies (English) Best Animation Film Radha (Musical) Best Investigative Film Jakkal Best Exploration Film Wild Karnataka (English) Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English) Best Film on Social Issues Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi) Best Environment Film The Stork Saviours (Hindi) Best Promotional Film The Shower (Hindi) Best Art and Culture Film Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia) Best Biographical Film Elephants Do Remember (English) Best Ethnographic Film Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati) Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director Khisa (Marathi) Best Non-Feature Film An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

It is Manoj Bajpayee's end of long wait after the Certificate of Merit in 2003 for Pinjar while the second win for Dhanush after Aadukalam in 2011. It is Kangana Ranaut's fourth National Award. While Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichore won the Best Hindi Film Award. Sikkim was honoured for being the Best Film Friendly State. The award for the Best Book on Cinema went to Sanjay Suri’s A Gandhian Affair: India’ Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema.

National Film Awards: History

National Film Awards were first awarded in 1954. The Government of India wished to honour the excellence in Indian Cinema on a national scale. It was in 1973 when the Directorate of Film Festivals started administering the ceremony along with other major events in the country.

The National Film Awards are presented and categorised in three sections- Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Best Writing on Cinema. The jury is appointed by the Directorate of Film Festivals in India without any influence from the Government too on awards.

Also a list of rules is presented yearly in a document of regulations which is called the National Film Award Regulations.

The awards aim at encouraging the making of films of aesthetic and technical excellence. The films are also encouraged to have a social relevance, that may aid in the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different regions of the country in cinematic form. The films made in the country must abide by the unity and integrity of the nation.

