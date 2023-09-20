[Updated] Babar Azam Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Babar Azam Stats 2023: Pakistan is one of the top cricket teams in the world and the credit goes to the incredible fanbase of the game. A Cricket World Cup winner, Pakistan, is bestowed with an abundance of great cricketers like Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad.

Generation after generation, the country has produced great players, and currently, Babar Azam is the biggest star of Pakistan cricket. He is considered one of the best batsmen of the modern era and has been the captain of the Pakistan national men’s team since 2021.

Babar Azam is also the best T20I captain in the world and led Pakistan to the 2022 T20 World Cup final and has achieved remarkable success in Test and ODI games as well. Azam is young, smart and guided by brilliant management, making him a competent captain and batsman.

He’ll be next seen in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October. Today, we take a look at Babar Azam’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Babar Azam Stats and Key Achievements

Babar Azam is often considered the best active batsman in the world. He is proficient in playing spin, swing and pace on any pitch. Only 28 years old, Azam is still learning and growing. He has performed well in all formats of cricket but is especially impressed in T20 cricket. As a captain, Azam is known for his calculated and practical decisions. He usually comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 49 108 104 Inning 88 105 98 Not Out 9 12 14 Runs 3772 5409 3485 Highest Score 196 158 122 Average 47.74 58.16 41.48 Balls Faced 6836 6069 2714 Strike Rate 55.17 89.12 128.4 100s 9 19 3 50s 26 28 30 Fours 440 488 371 Sixes 23 56 53 Catch 36 46 42

Babar Azam ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting & Fielding Innings 8 Not Outs 1 Aggregate 474 Highest Score 101* Average 67.71 50s 3 100s 1 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 87.94 Opened Batting 0 Catches 5

Babar Azam Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Babar Azam has scored 31 international centuries - 9 in Test, 19 in ODI and 3 in T20 Cricket.

Babar Azam Total Runs

Babar Azam has scored 12,666 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 49 108 104 Inning 88 105 98 Runs 3772 5409 3485

Babar Azam Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Babar Azam is 196 in test cricket, 158 in ODI, and 122 in T20I.

Babar Azam Number of Catches in All Format

Babar Azam has taken a total of 124 catches in all International formats of cricket.