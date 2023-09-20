[Updated] Babar Azam Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Babar Azam records: Check the key highlights of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Babar Azam Stats 2023: Pakistan is one of the top cricket teams in the world and the credit goes to the incredible fanbase of the game. A Cricket World Cup winner, Pakistan, is bestowed with an abundance of great cricketers like Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad. 

Generation after generation, the country has produced great players, and currently, Babar Azam is the biggest star of Pakistan cricket. He is considered one of the best batsmen of the modern era and has been the captain of the Pakistan national men’s team since 2021.

Babar Azam is also the best T20I captain in the world and led Pakistan to the 2022 T20 World Cup final and has achieved remarkable success in Test and ODI games as well. Azam is young, smart and guided by brilliant management, making him a competent captain and batsman.

He’ll be next seen in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October. Today, we take a look at Babar Azam’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Babar Azam Stats and Key Achievements

Babar Azam is often considered the best active batsman in the world. He is proficient in playing spin, swing and pace on any pitch. Only 28 years old, Azam is still learning and growing. He has performed well in all formats of cricket but is especially impressed in T20 cricket. As a captain, Azam is known for his calculated and practical decisions. He usually comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

49

108

104

Inning

88

105

98

Not Out

9

12

14

Runs

3772

5409

3485

Highest Score

196

158

122

Average

47.74

58.16

41.48

Balls Faced

6836

6069

2714

Strike Rate

55.17

89.12

128.4

100s

9

19

3

50s

26

28

30

Fours

440

488

371

Sixes

23

56

53

Catch

36

46

42

Babar Azam ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting & Fielding

Innings

8

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

474

Highest Score

101*

Average

67.71

50s

3

100s

1

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

87.94

Opened Batting

0

Catches

5

Babar Azam Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Babar Azam has scored 31 international centuries - 9 in Test, 19 in ODI and 3 in T20 Cricket.

Babar Azam Total Runs

Babar Azam has scored 12,666 runs in total in International Cricket.

Babar Azam Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Babar Azam is 196 in test cricket, 158 in ODI, and 122 in T20I.

Babar Azam Number of Catches in All Format

Babar Azam has taken a total of 124 catches in all International formats of cricket.

FAQ

How many centuries does Babar Azam have?

Babar Azam has scored 31 centuries in International cricket which includes 19 ODI Centuries, 9 Test centuries and 3 T20I hundred.

What is the highest score of Babar Azam in the ODI and World Cup?

Babar Azam’s highest score in ODI is 158 in ODI and 101 in the ICC World Cup.
