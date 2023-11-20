Bahrain Prime Minister is the very 1st Arab leader who condemns Hamas' attack. Here is everything to know

Explainer

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Bahrain becomes the first Bahrain leader to condemn the onslaught on October 7 by Hamas. The man expressed so at the time of a Middle East security and defense summit in the weekend. At the time of a keynote address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies's Manama Dialogue security summit held on Friday, the leader from Bahrain stated that he "unequivocally" condemns the attacks by Hamas post the attack by thousands of terrorist in Israel via the Gaza strip slaughtering over 1,200 people, and a majority of them being civilians.

The Prime Minister of Bahrain called the current situation in Gaza "intolerable". In his statement he stated that “both in Islam and in Judaism, the protection of innocent life is a duty and a moral responsibility.” The man was addressing the Manama Dialogue attendees. The security and diplomatic attendees from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East were also present. The Bahrain Prime Minister expressed that he is “on the side of civilians and innocents, and not on the side of political posturing. The attacks on October 7 were barbaric, they were horrific. They were indiscriminate. They killed women, children, the elderly, it did not matter.”

He further said that the attackers hit military targets and civilian institutions. Moreover, he also condemns the taking away of hostages as getting normal. The health ministry run by Hamas expressed that over 12,000 people in Gaza have actually been killed since the 7th of October. What is both surprising and disturbing is that a majority of these people are civilians.

The Khalifa shared his strong criticism when he said that he unequivocally condemns the air campaign that led to over 11,000 people in Gaza losing their lives. He also expressed that 4,700 of these people were children. He calls both of the actions as reprehensible and urges that such actions must stop. He also stated that the greatest care should be taken care of in a situation like this as this tragic cycle needs to be broken.