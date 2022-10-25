Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance and Story behind the festival

Bhai Dooj 2022 Muhurat: Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that celebrates the unique bond shared between all brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj 2022 festival is celebrated to cherish the pious relationship between brother and sister. Bhai Dooj also marks the end of 5 days long Diwali festival. The special festival is very much similar to Raksha Bandhan which is also celebrated to share the love and bond between siblings.

Bhai Dooj is also very much similar to Raksha Bandhan and is celebrated by all the women by applying tilak on their brother’s forehead and praying for their long life. Know more about the festival and check Bhai Dooj 2022 date, timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance given below.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: October 26 or October 27

Dwitiya Tithi Begins October 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM Dwitiya Titithi Ends October 27, 2022 at 12.45 PM Bhai Dooj Aprahna Time October 26, 2022- 1.12 PM to 3.27 PM

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: What is the significance of the festival?

Bhai Dooj is observed in India every year to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray to God for the well-being and longevity of their brothers and in return, brothers give gifts and blessings to their sisters. Notably, in certain parts of India women who do not have brothers also worship Moon, perform rituals also seek blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Story of Lord Krishna and Subhadra

Lord Krishna, after defeating the demon king Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra who welcomed him with sweets and flowers. Subhadra applied Tilak on Lord Krishna’s forehead with love and affection and gave him dry coconut which is a symbol of auspiciousness. The love of brother and sister between Lord Krishna and Subhdra led to the origination of the Bhai Dooj festival.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: How the festival is celebrated?

On Bhai Dooj, sisters observe a fast and once the tilak is done, they offer food to their brothers first. After the tilak on Bhai Dooj, the brother gets his sister a present which could be in any form.

Bhai Dooj, in Maharashtra and Goa, is known as Bhao Beej. In Marathi, Bhao means brother and on this eve, the sister completes the tilak after which she prays for the brother’s long life. In UP, the sister offers dried tilak after applying Tilak on Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj, in Nepal, is known by the name of Bhai Tihar. The meaning of Tihar is Tilak which is denoted by a mark on the forehead. Apart from this, Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Teeka for the same reason.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Rituals

1. People light a Diya with desi ghee and people who consider ladoo gopal ji as their brother, put tilak to Ladoo Gopal first.

2. Sisters fast for their brothers and apply tilak and Akshat on their forehead and offer coconut and sweets to their brothers.

3. On Bhai Dooj, all brothers promise to their sisters to protect them from any hardship in life.

4. Nowadays on Bhai Dooj 2022, there is also a trend of sharing gifts where not only brothers give presents to their sisters but in return sisters also give something to show their affection and love.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings to send on this special festival