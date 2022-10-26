Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings to send on this special festival

Bhai Dooj 2022: The last festival of 5-days Diwali festivities is Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj. The widely-celebrated occasion in India is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, or Phai Phota and is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj 2022 is very much similar to Raksha Bandhan where brothers give gifts to their sisters who put tika on their foreheads.

Share Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes, messages, quotes, messages, images, and greetings given below and celebrate the festival on October 25, 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: When to celebrate- October 26 or October 27?

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated in India on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. However, there is an ongoing dilemma on the Bhai Dooj festival this year, as the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha falls on two dates- October 26 and October 27.

Notably, Bhai Dooj 2022 festival will begin at 2.43 PM on October 26 and will continue till 12.45 PM on October 27. As per the Udaya date, Bhai Dooj festivities in many regions will start on October 27.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes, Messages & Greetings

1. There is none who can teach me like you do. I love you for staying up with me and protecting me whenever I need you. Thanks bhai.

2. On this day I would like to tell you brother, hold my hand and always guard me like a shield. You have always been and I hope you shall always be. Happy Bhai Dooj

3. Here's wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj bhaiya. Today I can send you this SMS and express how much respect I have of you. Always be the same. Much love.

4. You are my chhota bhai, but have never acted like one. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious. Happy Bhai Dooj

5. Bhai Dooj is a festival where I can proudly say I am blessed to have a brother like you. Let's always stay this way where I can say you are my brother with my head high

Bhai Dooj 2022 Quotes

1. “The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble.” – Clara Ortega

2. “The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.” – Cali Rae Turner

3. Thank you for making me want to be a better person. Without you, I’d have been lost. Happy Bhai Dooj.

4. This Bhai Dooj, I pray that you live for hundred years and continue to make fun of me, be my secret keeper and my shoulders to cry on

5. Our bittersweet sibling relationship is the best we have, and I’d never have it any other way. Happy Bhai Dooj to you!

