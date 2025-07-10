Brain teasers are excellent for boosting critical thinking capabilities. These puzzles engage your brain and provide a healthy workout for the brain. By practicing these puzzles regularly, you will develop a sharp mind with a high level of attention to detail and the ability to solve problems quickly. Brain teaser puzzles test your attentiveness and problem-solving skills. Readers can experience enhanced mental agility and improved cognitive abilities with regular practice of brain teasers. Are you highly intelligent? Only 1% of individuals with a high IQ can correctly identify the odd one out in the picture within 7 seconds. Test your brain with this challenging brain teaser now! Visual Illusion: 98% Will Fail to Find the Different Teapot in 5 Seconds! Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Odd Figure in 7 Seconds

Source: RD Get ready for a quick test of your visual skills and intelligence with this brain teaser test. In this picture, there are 6 figures, marked from 1 to 6. One of them is an exception, or we can say one of them is not following the pattern. Can you find the odd figure in the figure in 7 seconds? Your time starts now! It won’t be easy, as the patterns and colours can be confusing at first. Someone with excellent attention to detail can spot the odd one out within the time limit. If you can, you will be among 1% of highly intelligent puzzle solvers. You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to crack this puzzle. Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully. Experts suggest that people who can solve brain teasers usually have a high IQ, sharp reasoning, and excellent problem-solving skills.