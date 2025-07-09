Word Puzzle: Only 5% Can Find the Word ‘LANE’ in 5 Seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Mrigank Chakraborty
Jul 9, 2025, 18:52 IST
A word puzzle is an exciting word game that comprises a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills.

Do you have eagle vision and a knack for solving word puzzles? Then test your vocabulary and attentiveness by finding the word “LANE” in 5 seconds in this word puzzle now. Only 5% of highly intelligent readers can!

Word Puzzle: Find the Word “LANE” in 5 Seconds

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

There are multiple words hidden in the letter grid. Your challenge is to spot one word in 5 seconds.

That word is 'LANE'.

Can you solve the word puzzle challenge in 5 seconds?

Let’s find out!

Practising word puzzle challenges is a great way to boost your focus and strengthen your vocabulary.

The hidden word will be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backward, and diagonally.

The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

Have you spotted the hidden word?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any format in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the hidden word within the time limit?

Congratulations if you have spotted the hidden word. You have the sharpest eyes and the most intelligent mind.

Some of the readers who are still searching for the answer can check out the answer below.

Word Puzzle: Solution

The word "LANE" can be spotted appearing in a reverse sequence at the start of the sixth column.

Before you leave, attempt another interesting puzzle challenge below.

Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

