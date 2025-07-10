Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Visual illusions are popular among the netizens, as they are excellent tools for testing the observation skills of an individual. In this visual illusion challenge, one of the teapots is different from the others in the picture. Can you find the different teapot in 5 seconds? Test your visual acuity now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 12, 2025, 12:18 IST
Find the different teapot in 5 seconds!
Find the different teapot in 5 seconds!

Visual illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of these challenges can enhance cognitive abilities and help prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

Visual illusions are images that trick our eyes and brain. Visual illusions are popular among the netizens, as they are excellent tools for testing the observation skills of an individual. In this visual illusion challenge, one of the teapots is different from the others in the picture. Can you find the different teapot in 5 seconds? Test your visual acuity now!

Visual Illusion: Find the Different Teapot in 5 Seconds

 find the different teapot

Source: Pinterest

The visual illusion image shared above depicts an illustration of 60 identical-looking teapots. At first glance, all the teapots appear similar, but one of them is different from the others. The challenge before you is to find the different teapot in 5 seconds.

Can you find the different teapot within the time limit?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

People with the sharpest eyes can find the different teapot quicker than those with average-level eyesight.

Hurry up!

The clock’s ticking fast.

Look at the image one final time; try to check for anything unusual.

Did you?

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Did you spot which girl is different?

Congratulations to those highly attentive readers who have spotted the different teapot; you have excellent observation skills and a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the different teapot can check the solution below. 

Visual Illusion with Solution

The different teapot is located on the second column on the top left side of the picture.

find the different teapot solved

If you loved solving this visual illusion puzzle, remember to try out another puzzle challenge below.

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

