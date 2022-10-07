Who doesn’t love brain teasers?

They are a great way to increase mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle or you can also say brain riddles that have the capability to keep you entertained and refresh your mind as well. Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

So, here we are with a challenging brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and provide an escape from your monotonous lives.

You can take your time.

But hurry nonetheless, because there are only a few seconds given to you for this particular brain teaser.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser: This Question Is Almost Impossible To Answer. Can You Answer It?

Look at the image provided below.

Credit: Mind Journal

Here you can see four glasses of equal height, width, and capacity filled with what seems like the same quantity of water. However, there is a twist to this easy puzzle. When we immerse something in water, depending on the volume of the object, the water level changes accordingly.

Similarly, in the picture above, different objects are submerged in the glasses of water, ever so slightly changing the level of water.

Now, your task for this particular brain teaser is to try to find the glass of water that contains the most water.

Good luck!

While you brainstorm the answer, here’s a fact linking brain teasers to our health.

Our daily routines can quickly become monotonous. In the end, all we do is work, eat, sleep, and repeat. The cycle keeps on continuing and more than often we forget that we are living and breathing humans, not machines.

According to scientists, this monotony can negatively affect our brain and has an adverse effect on our physical and mental health, which eventually leads to burnout.

Therefore, it becomes crucial to breaking up that monotony. We need breaks at regular intervals or else our health could be jeopardized.

Brain teasers are an excellent method to break up the monotony. Studies show that solving brain teasers can improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can also refresh your mind and give you a much desired break.

The clock’s ticking.

Have you solved the brain teaser?

We hope you have, because we are going to reveal the answers now.

Brain Teaser Answer:

If you somehow deduced the answer to be A, C, or D, you are wrong.

The correct answer is B. Why, you ask?

In the earlier paragraphs, we have stated an important scientific fact, when an object is immersed in water, depending on the volume of the immersed object, the water level changes.

In this scenario, an object's volume, not its mass, determines the water level. If you look at the picture, you can deduce that the paperclip immersed in the glass has the least volume out of all the immersed objects.

So the answer to this brain puzzle is B. Glass B contains the most water.

We hope that you liked this tricky brain teaser.

Also try: Brain Teaser: Only people with great cognitive skills can find the odd letter in the group within 7seconds

Brain Teaser: Guess The Names Of These Three Countries And Prove Your Smartness!

Brain Teaser: Guess The Names Of These Three Countries And Prove Your Smartness!

Attention! This Brain Teaser Is Only For Observant People. Can You Solve It?