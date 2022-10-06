Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Right Lock of Key in picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the right lock of the key in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the right lock or key within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify the Vampire in Room?

In the above image, you need to identify the right lock of the key based on the key’s shape and pattern. The puzzle asks the viewers that “What’s the right lock?” In the image, you can see that a key has been kept at the center. Now, there are 10 locks displayed below the key. You need to find that one right lock that will get opened by the key. So while identifying the right lock in the image, you need to keep in mind the shape and pattern of the key.

Which car would you remove to clear traffic?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the 10 locks in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the right lock for the key. Also, keep in mind the shape and pattern of the key. So, let’s see the shape and pattern of the key in detail:

Circle Vertical line Horizontal line Diagonal line C Shape Vertical line Horizontal line

Image Source: Bright Side

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

If we go by the above shapes and patterns of the key, then Lock G is the right lock of the key. So, the answer to this mental quiz is Lock ‘G’.

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?